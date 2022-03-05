–

Comunicado de los presos políticos mapuche, José Tralcal Coche y Luis Tralcal Quidel, declarando una huelga de hambre en el CET Victoria exigiendo su libertad.

Desde la Prisión Política en Wall Mapu, saludamos a Nuestro Pueblo Nación Mapuche a Nuestras Autoridades Tradicionales, Pu Peñi, Pu Lamnien, al Pueblo Chileno y los diferentes Pueblos en lucha contra el capital y la depredación del Itrofilmongen.

Hoy 1 ° de marzo de 2022, damos inicio a una Huelga de Hambre líquida, como única herramienta de lucha política que podemos desarrollar desde la prisión, nosotros José Tralcal Coche y Luis Tralcal Quidel Presos Políticos del Lof Lleupeko sector Wenteche, manifestamos:

1- Que, a pesar de la Condena Política a la que nos enfrentamos por el Atentado Luschinger Mackay de 18 años de prisión, hemos asumido esta condena en represalia por levantar los procesos de recuperación territorial de nuestro sector, ya que hemos sido condenado por una “declaración obtenida bajo tortura de un falso testigo”.

2- Que, a pesar de dar cumplimiento al reglamento interno de gendarmería para poder postular a los beneficios de Salida Dominical, Esporádica, Trimestral y Libertad condicional, esta institución ha puesto una serie de obstáculos, para acceder a dichos beneficios, nuestra solicitud fue ingresada en agosto de 2021, sin tener respuesta a la fecha, gendarmería hace más de 6 meses no realiza consejo técnico para evaluar nuestra solicitud.

3- Que, el Juzgado de Garantía ha dado 3 órdenes a Gendarmería para que ejecute dicho consejo.

4- Denunciamos el compromiso servil hacia el poder económico y político del Alcaide Yanacona arrogante Waldo Marileo Aedo y la Trabajadora Social Ángela Bascur, quien en reiteradas oportunidades nos presionó para que nos declaramos culpables de los hechos, para evitar que nuestro caso se mantenga en la Corte Interamericana, ya que este fue admitido por todas las irregularidades que originaron nuestra condena.

Esta decisión es tomada en conjunto con nuestras Familias y Lof, reivindicamos la Huelga de Hambre como una herramienta Legitima de lucha desde la prisión política, para alcanzar la tan anhelada libertad y a la vez exigimos:

– Salida Dominical, trimestral y Esporádica.

– Libertad condicional, sin la necesidad de que nos declaremos culpables de un hecho que no hemos cometido.

Saludamos a todas las Comunidades en Lucha y Resistencia

Libertad a los Presos Políticos Mapuche

Libertad a los Presos Políticos de la Revuelta

Libertad para el comandante Ramiro

Por la recuperación de nuestro Territorio

Fuera el poder Capitalista y el Latifundio de Wall Mapu.

Pu Mapuche choi tañy neikuleal, Mapu ka Ko reke, chumechy rume neikuleain mutem…..

Los Mapuche Nacimos Libre, como la Tierra y el Agua, la libertad no tiene precio…….

José Tralcal Coche y Luis Tralcal Quidel

CET de Victoria

Mapuche Political Prisoners José and Luis Tralcal Declare Hunger Strike

Communique from Mapuche political prisoners, José Tralcal Coche and Luis Tralcal Quidel, declaring a hunger strike in CET Victoria demanding their freedom.

From political imprisonment in Wallmapu, we send our greetings to our Mapuche people-nation, our traditional authorities, Pu Peñi, Pu Lamnien, the Chilean people, and the different people in struggle against capital and the plunder of Itrofilmongen.

Today, March 1, 2022, we begin a hunger strike as the only tool of political struggle that we can engage from inside prison. As political prisoners of the Lof Lleupeko, sector Wenteche, José Tralcal Coche and Luis Tralcal Quidel, we declare the following:

In spite of the eighteen years of political imprisonment we face for the Luchsinger-Mackay attack, we have assumed this sentence in retaliation for carrying out processes of territorial recuperation in our sector, having been condemned for a “declaration obtained beneath torture from a false witness.” In spite of complying with the gendarmerie’s internal regulations to be able to apply for the benefit of Sunday, sporadic, trimestral, and conditional release, the institution has put a series of obstacles preventing us from obtaining such benefits. Our request was filed in August of 2021, without a response to this date. For more than six months gendarmerie have not carried out their technical commission to evaluate our request. The supervisory court in preliminary proceedings has given three orders to gendarmerie to carry out this commission. We denounce the servile commitment toward economic and political power of the arrogant Yanacona warden, Waldo Marileo Aedo, and the social worker, Ángela Bascur, who on repeated occasions pressured us to declare ourselves guilty of the act, in order to prevent our case from being reviewed in the Interamerican Court, having been admitted to that court for the irregularities in our original conviction.

This decision has been taken together with our families and our Lof. We claim the hunger strike as a legitimate tool of struggle from political imprisonment, in order to achieve our longed-for freedom. At once, we demand:

Sunday, trimestral, and sporadic release

Conditional freedom without the necessity for us to plead guilty to an act that we haven’t committed

Greetings to all the communities in struggle and resistance!

Free the Mapuche political prisoners!

Free the political prisoners of the Chilean revolt!

Free commander Ramiro!

For the recuperation of our territory!

Out with the capitalist and latifundista power in Wallmapu!

Pu Mapuche choi tañy neikuleal, Mapu ka Ko reke, chumechy rume neikuleain mutem…..

As Mapuche we were born free, like the land and water, freedom does not have a price…

José Tralcal Coche and Luis Tralcal Quidel

CET Victoria