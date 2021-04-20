April 20, 2021
De parte de CGT Informatica
27 puntos de vista


El pasado viernes sufrimos otro ataque que supuso la caída de esta página güeb durante un tiempo.

Aquellos que nos habéis escrito vía formulario de contacto desde el jueves y no os hemos contestado enviadnos la consulta de nuevo :-S

Para nuestros queridos amiguis tenemos este mensaje:

Pretty work folks, but we never ever ask for nor quote neither implement anything regarding stoling, encryption and ask ransoms for dbb.

Your work caused an extra time intervention of our sysadmins. Three persons worked for 3 hours: total of hours worked is 9 and price per hour is 1000€.

So, we kindly ask you to pay us 9000€ for the incident caused by your unrequired service.
You can pay on hands, on every social antifascist, antiracist and anticapitalist organizations all over the word, by informing “CGT Informatica donation”.

Finally, we want to hope you  a long life, but if you will die today or tomorrow by violence, we can understand and go on anyway.

Regards.

Salud.



Fuente: Cgtinformatica.org

Años después de la masacre, los yezidíes finalmente entierran a sus seres queridos + Fotos Enterrar a nuestros muertos, honrar a nuestros caidos y tomar la justicia en nuestras manos. Segunda declaración de resistencia de los pueblos del CIPOG-EZ, CNI-CIG Enterrar a nuestros muertos, honrar a nuestros caidos y tomar la justicia en nuestras manos. Segunda declaración de resistencia de los pueblos del CIPOG-EZ, CNI-CIG. ¿Nos pretenden timar con el Work Timing? Nuevo ERTE en MSL… Great place to work Nuestros derechos no caben en una urna CIPOG-EZ continúa las movilizaciones de solidaridad con el Frente de Pueblos en Defensa de la Tierra y el Agua de Morelos, Puebla y Tlaxcala con el EZLN y exigimos justicia para nuestros muertos [FEL] Expulsemos a Amazon de nuestros centros educativos Chiapas: «La experiencia nos indica que seguirá siendo en las calles la defensa de nuestros derechos laborales», magisterio estatal rechaza convocatoria de cambios de la USICAMM 5 de febrero. Foro de debate online: El impacto del turismo en nuestros territorios: ¿sostenible y rural? Manifestación por nuestros Derechos y Libertades: Amnistía Total! No a la fiscalización de nuestros ordenadores