De parte de Anticarcelarias July 12, 2022 292 puntos de vista

Mi nombre es Fidencio Aldama Pérez. Perteneciente a la étnica de la tribu Yaqui, me inculcaron desde niño el respeto hacia las personas, sin olvidar algo muy importante: LA LUCHA POR NUESTRO TERRITORIO.

Un hombre que no agrede más bien defiende, nuestros ancestros me han dejado como herencia un principio que radica en proteger nuestras raíces y tradiciones, sobre todo aplicar nuestros usos y costumbres, para el beneficio de la comunidad.

Me enseñaron a luchar para que la tribu Yaqui no desaparezca.

Realice un juramento cuando se me asigno el cargo de la vigilancia de la tribu Yaqui, para velar por el pueblo y prestar el servicio ante cualquier circunstancia, me comprometí seguir con lealtad mi cargo establecido.

Viví 20 años en la Loma de Guamúchil prestando mi servicio a la comunidad, cumpliendo las tradiciones de nuestros usos y costumbres, siendo un hombre tranquilo, respetuoso, cariñoso, amable, que siempre está dispuesto a servir.

Me fui a Loma de Bácum cuando me casé, ofrecí nuevamente mi apoyo al pueblo, formé parte de la guardia tradicional, di mi servicio comunitario como lo hacía antes, en algunas emergencias como: el trasladar a personas a sus citas médicas, a mujeres embarazadas, o cualquier tipo de emergencia médica, también apoyaba en las fiestas tradicionales.

En la vigilancia de la tribu Yaqui siempre me esfuerce por hacer lo correcto, de vigilar y velar por la comunidad, patrullaba los linderos del pueblo por los problemas de robo de ganado o el ingreso de personas desconocidas al territorio, cuando estas desobedecen son llevados ante las autoridades tradicionales.

La tribu Yaqui tiene sus leyes internas en la que no pueden intervenir personas ajenas a la comunidad, las leyes de las fuerzas Estatales o Federales no tienen injerencia en nuestro pueblo.

Antes del día de los hechos del 21 de octubre del 2016, se habían estado consultando con el pueblo de Loma de Bácum sobre el proyecto de la construcción de un gasoducto, en donde se organizaron varias reuniones.

Se reunieron los 8 pueblos de la tribu Yaqui, en el pueblo de Loma de Bácum, ahí se llegaron a algunos acuerdos.

Las personas del gasoducto, observaron que los 8 pueblos se estaban organizando y se percataron de la fuerza que estaba tomando la tribu, por esta razón optaron por sobornar para poder dividir a los pueblos, comprando conciencias, al grado de querer imponer a gobernadores para que aceptaran el trato de gasoducto y este pasara por el territorio Yaqui, a quienes no convencieron fue al pueblo de Loma de Bácum y al no conseguir las firmas de la totalidad de los 8 pueblos, decidieron accionar un ataque hacia Loma de Bácum.

Pero Loma de Bácum ya había tomado cartas en el asunto, llevo un proceso legal sobre el gasoducto, la empresa IEnova irrumpiendo y faltando al respeto al pueblo de Loma de Bácum, siguió y trazo el gasoducto por su territorio, todas estas anomalías y violaciones dieron el fallo y dándole el triunfo a Loma de Bácum y freno en su totalidad la construcción del gasoducto hasta la fecha.

ENFRENTAMIENTO DEL 21 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2016.

Ese día sucedió algo inolvidable, la lucha por el territorio, pero también algo terrible sucedió la pérdida de un ser querido del mismo pueblo de Loma de Bácum, este joven de nombre Cruz Buitimea Piña era uno de los que atacaron a la comunidad ese día.

Me acusan de quitarle la vida, soy encarcelado y trasladado al CERESO de Ciudad Obregón.

En la carpeta de investigación existen muchas irregularidades y anomalías, por ejemplo, no concuerda el arma que yo portaba ese día, era un arma calibre 45 y el proyectil del arma de fuego que impacto y dio por muerte a Cruz fue un calibre 22 y aun así el juez no tomo valida mi prueba dejándome como asesino, siendo que soy todo lo contrario, INOCENTE.

Sigo siendo una persona de buena conducta y obedeciendo las reglas internas del CERESO. Practicando el deporte como el futbol, me mantengo elaborando cuadros para subsistir aquí adentro, así como también me encuentro estudiando, ya que me gane dentro del centro la confianza, dándome la oportunidad de estudiar la preparatoria, trato de aprovechar el tiempo.

Les mando un saludo a todas las personas que me han apoyado en todo este tiempo, ya han transcurrido casi seis años.

También les digo que luchan por el territorio que no se dejen vencer.

Les mando saludos.

Gracias

“Never Surrender”: Statement from Political Prisoner Fidencio Aldama

My name is Fidencio Aldama Pérez. I am part of the Yaqui tribe. I was taught to respect other people, without forgetting something very important: THE STRUGGLE FOR OUR TERRITORY.

I am someone who doesn’t attack, but defends what has been left to us by our ancestors.

It was instilled in me to fight for our roots, for our customs and traditions, so that the Yaqui nation doesn’t disappear.

I took an oath when I was appointed guardian of the Yaqui tribe, to watch over the people and to lend my service under any circumstance. I committed to fulfill that obligation with loyalty.

I lived in Loma de Guamúchil for 20 years, always offering my service to the community, carrying on our customs and traditions, being a quiet, respectful, loving, kind person, always willing to serve.

I moved to Loma de Bácum when I got married. There I continued offering my support to the community, serving as part of the traditional guard, responding to emergencies such as taking people to their hospital visits -pregnant women for example -or helping out in whatever type of medical emergency. I have also served in other ways, such as in the traditional festivities.

As a guardian of the Yaqui tribe, I’ve always done my best to do the right thing, watching over the community, surveilling the limits of the town for problems of animal theft or the entrance of unknown people into the territory. In the case that these people disobey, they are presented in front of the traditional authorities.

The Yaqui Tribe has its internal laws in which outsiders cannot intervene. State and Federal forces do not have jurisdiction in our community.

Before October 21, 2016, there had been consultations with the Yaqui community of Loma de Bácum about the construction of a gas pipeline. Various meetings had been organized.

The eight towns of the Yaqui tribe got together in the town of Loma de Bácum, and there some agreements were reached.

The people affiliated with gas pipeline saw that the eight towns were organizing and that the tribe was gaining strength. For that reason, they decided to bribe and divide the people, paying people off, even seeking to impose authorities who would accept the gas pipeline in Yaqui territory. However, the people of Loma de Bácum were not convinced. Upon not acquiring the totality of signatures from the eight Yaqui towns, those affiliated with the gas pipeline decided to launch an attack on Loma de Bácum.

Yet, Loma de Bácum had already taken up action in the matter, initiating a legal process against the pipeline. The company, IEnova, continued to disobey and disrespect the people of Loma de Bácum, wanting to push the gas pipeline through Yaqui territory at any cost. However, these different anomalies and violations resulted in a legal victory for Loma de Bácum, halting the construction of the pipeline to this day.

ATTACK ON OCTOBER 21, 2016

On that day something unforgettable happen, the struggle for Yaqui territory. Yet something terrible also happened, the loss of a loved one from the town of Loma de Bácum, a young person named Cruz Buitimea Piña who belonged to the group that attacked the community that day.

They accused me of killing him. I was detained and taken to prison in the CERESO of Ciudad Obregon.

There are many irregularities and anomalies in the case file. For example, the weapon that I was carrying that day as part of the traditional guard was a .45 and the bullet that killed Cruz Buitimea Piña was from a .22. Despite that clear difference, the judge did not take this evidence as valid, convicting me of murder. Yet, the opposite is true. I am INNOCENT.

I continue being on good behavior, obeying the rules of this prison. I play sports like soccer, and I maintain myself by making wooden frames. I am also studying. I was given the opportunity to finish my high school diploma, so I am trying to make good use of my time.

I send my greetings to all the people who have supported me during all this time that has passed, five years now going on six.

I also want to tell all those who fight for their territories to never surrender.

Thank you, I send you my best regards.