Los reclusos han establecido un Comité de Reclusos en G Wing la cárcel de Bristol para empoderar a los propios reclusos, intercambiar experiencias, mostrar apoyo y solidarizarse unos con otros mientras tratan de confrontar la cultura podrida de abusos de los carceleros en la prisión de Bristol.

A pesar de la diversidad étnica dentro de la ciudad de Bristol, el personal de la cárcel de Bristol es desproporcionadamente blanco y son ignorantes, irrespetuosos o activamente antagónicos hacia los reclusos de color y en su “cuidado”.

La siguiente declaración fue escrita por el Comité de Prisioneros de etnias mixtas del G Wing. La referencia a “hermanos asiáticos” es un término de amistad, no se refiere a familia.

HMP Bristol UK – Declaración del Comité de Prisioneros del G Wing contra el guarda carcelero y racista Oficial Superior (OS) Dawes.

El 22 de febrero, los hermanos asiáticos de Planta 2 querían salir al patio para hacer ejercicio con los Plantas 3 y 4, y se le preguntó al Oficial Superior (OS) Dawes (BL0461) si también podrían salir al patio. El Oficial Superior Dawes tomó un enfoque beligerante hacia ellos, diciendo que podían (todos estamos en 22 horas de confinamiento), pero «si cualquier cosa sucediera, obtendrían un Negativa”. Esto significa que podrían perder sus trabajos y la oportunidad de salir de sus celdas, asistir a actividades, etc. Uno de los hermanos asiáticos quería ir al gimnasio y luego tomar algo de aire fresco en el patio, pero fue rechazado a pesar de que esto es frecuentemente permitido.

Los hermanos asiáticos fueron al patio y durante esa mera hora afuera, un paquete fue arrojado por encima de la pared al patio. Inmediatamente el OS Dawes comenzó a mirar de manera hostil a los hermanos asiáticos, aunque ninguno de ellos se llevó el paquete y no estaban ni siquiera cerca de él. De hecho, se alejaron del paquete tirado de afuera. El paquete finalmente fue recuperado por alguien de la comunidad blanca, indicando claramente que no tenía ningún vínculo con los hermanos asiáticos.

Llegaron muchos guardas para monitorear la situación y cuando todos los prisioneros fueron llevados adentro, el Oficial Superior Dawes dio a todos los hermanos asiáticos un IEP Negativo. El IEP o Incentive Earned Privilege Scheme es un programa frecuentemente abusado y odiado que utiliza diferentes niveles de privilegios para disciplinar y castigar a los prisioneros y lograr que compitan unos contra otros.

Luego el OS Dawes no permitió a ninguno de los hermanos asiáticos saliera de sus celdas por la noche, aunque sea su derecho. A los prisioneros blancos no se les dio un IEP Negativo y cuando un preso blanco preguntó a OS Dawes si él también sería penalizado, OS Dawes dijo: «No, ahora ya me he calmado.”

Los hermanos asiáticos intentaron resolver el problema pero OS Dawes solo intentó empeorar la situación para ellos y no quiso dejarlos salir de sus celdas. Uno de nuestros hermanos asiáticos quería tener una ducha y OS Dawes le dijo: “No puedes ducharte. Te arrastraré fuera de la ducha”. Esto llega en un momento en que no hemos tenido agua caliente o calefacción durante un mes y que solo hay agua caliente intermitente. No hay mantas extra y ni siquiera tenemos suficientes toallas, sábanas u otra ropa para todos los hombres.

Los hermanos asiáticos querían ver el Gerente de Custodia o el Director, pero nunca lo consiguieron. Finalmente, el Oficial de Igualdad Melton vino a verlos y les aconsejó que pusieran un Formulario de Reporte de Incidentes de Discriminación (DIRF), pero no hubo respuesta. Ese mismo día, OS Dawes trató de intimidar a un hermano asiático que estaba en la Planta 2. En ese momento había un prisionero que protestaba por el hecho de que sus números de contacto aún no se habían agregado a su lista de “PIN”, por lo que no pudo llamar a familiares y amigos ni siquiera después de muchos días de espera. En lugar de abordar este problema, OS Dawes optó por descargar sus frustraciones en el hermano asiático que no estaba haciendo nada, solo parado de pie allí. No merecía que le gritaran, sufriendo el comportamiento amenazante de SO Dawes.

Estos incidentes no son aislados sino que forman un patrón de conducta. Estamos todos de acuerdo en que es un racista. Dawes solo causa problemas cuando está en el pasillo. ¡Lo queremos fuera ahora!

Contra el Racismo – Prisoner Solidarity, G-Wing, Comité de Prisioneros, HMP

Brístol.

STATEMENT AGAINST RACIST STAFF CULTURE AT HMP BRISTOL

Prisoners have set up a Prisoners Committee on G Wing HMP Bristol in order to empower inmates, exchange experiences, and to show support and solidarity with each other as they try to confront abuses by the rotten staff culture at Bristol’s inner-city prison.

Despite the diverse ethnic make-up of Bristol City itself, staff at HMP Bristol are disproportionately white and are either ignorant of, disrespectful of or actively antagonistic towards the people of colour in their care.

The following statement was written by the mixed ethnicity Prisoners Committee on G Wing. The reference to “Asian brothers” is a term of friendship rather than familial.

HMP Bristol UK – Statement from G Wing Prisoners Committee against Racist screw Senior Officer (SO) Dawes.

On February 22nd, the Asian brothers from Landing 2 wanted to go out to the yard for exercise with Landings 3 and 4, and asked SO Dawes (BL0461) if they could also go outside. SO Dawes took a belligerent approach towards them, saying they could (we are all on 22 hour bang-up), but “if anything happened they would get a Negative.” This means they could lose their jobs and ability to leave their cells, attend activities etc. One of the Asian brothers wanted to go to the gym and then get some fresh air on the yard, but he was refused even though this is frequently allowed.

The Asian brothers went to the yard and during that mere hour outside, a parcel was thrown over the wall onto the yard. Straightaway SO Dawes started staring in a hostile way at the Asian brothers, even though they didn’t take the parcel and were nowhere near it. In fact, they moved away from the throw-over. The parcel was eventually recovered from someone in the white community, clearly indicating it had no link with the Asian brothers.

A lot of screws arrived to monitor the situation and when all prisoners were brought back inside, SO Dawes gave all the Asian brothers a Negative IEP (Incentive Earned Privilege Scheme – a frequently abused and hated programme that uses different levels of privileges to discipline and punish prisoners and get them to compete against each other).

Then SO Dawes wouldn’t let any of the Asian brothers out of their cells in the evening, as is their right. White prisoners were not given a Negative IEP and when one white prisoner asked SO Dawes if he would also be penalised, SO Dawes said, “Nah, I’ve calmed down now.”

The Asian brothers tried to resolve the issue but SO Dawes only attempted to make the situation worse for them and wouldn’t let them out of their cells. One of our Asian brothers wanted to have a shower and SO Dawes told him, “You can’t have a shower. I’ll drag you out of the shower”. This comes at a time when we have not had hot water or heating for a month and now there is only intermittent warm water. There are no extra blankets and we do not even have enough towels, sheets or other linen for all the men.

The Asian brothers wanted to seethe Custody Manager or the Governor, but they never came. Eventually, Equalities Officer Melton came to see them and advised them to put in a Discrimination Incident Reporting Form (DIRF), but there was no response. On that day also, SO Dawes tried to bully an Asian brother who was on Landing 2. At the time there was a prisoner on the netting who was protesting about the fact his contact numbers were still not added to his PIN list so he was not able to call family and friends even after many days of waiting. Instead of dealing with this issue, SO Dawes chose to take out his frustrations on the Asian brother who was even

doing anything, just standing there and didn’t deserve to get shouted at and suffer the threatening behaviour of SO Dawes.

These incidents are not isolated but form a pattern of conduct. We are all in agreement that he is a racist. Dawes only causes problems when he is on the Wing. We want him off now!

Against Racism – Prisoner Solidarity, G-Wing, Prisoners Committee, HMP

Bristol.

COMUNICATO CONTRO LA CULTURA RAZZISTA DEL PERSONALE DELLA PRIGIONE DI BRISTOL

I detenuti dell’ala G della prigione di Bristol hanno creato un comitato che costruisca coscienza politica, pratiche di resistenza, scambi esperienze e porti mutuo sostegno e solidarietà tra i detenuti coinvolti nella lotta contro gli abusi perpetrati dalla cultura marcia del personale della prigione di Bristol.

Nonostante la composizione mista della città stessa, il personale della prigione è formato in stragrande maggioranza da bianchi, che sono o ignoranti della questione, o irrispettosi, se non attivamente ostili nei confronti delle persone di colore affidate alla loro custodia.

Il comunicato che segue è stato scritto dal comitato misto dei detenuti dell’ala G. Il riferimento ai “fratelli asiatici” è da intendere come termine di amicizia, piuttosto che familiare.

HMP Bristol UK – Comunicato del comitato dei detenuti dell’Ala G contro il secondino razzista, superiore Dawes.

Il 22 febbraio, i fratelli asiatici del piano 2 volevano uscire all’aria con i piani 3 e 4, e ne hanno fatto richiesta al superiore Dawes (BL0461). Dawes ha subito assunto un atteggiamento ostile nei loro confronti, dicendo loro che avrebbero potuto (siamo tutti chiusi 22 ore al giorno), ma che “se fosse successa una qualsiasi cosa si sarebbero presi un rapporto negativo.” Questo significa perdere il lavoro e la possibilità di uscire di cella, partecipare alle attività, ecc. Uno dei fratelli asiatici voleva andare in palestra e poi prendere una boccata d’aria in cortile, ma gli è stato impedito, nonostante la cosa sia stata concessa più e più volte.

I fratelli asiatici sono andati in cortile e durante quell’unica ora d’aria, da fuori del muro di cinta è stato lanciato un pacco in cortile. Dawes ha immediatamente guardato storto i fratelli asiatici nonostante non avessero preso il pacco, né si trovassero neanche vicini. Si sono addirittura allontanati dal lancio.

Il pacco è stato eventualmente recuperato da una persona della comunità bianca, ad indicare chiaramente l’assenza di legame coi fratelli asiatici.

Sono arrivate un botto di guardie a controllare la situazione e una volta fatti rientrare tutti i detenuti all’interno, Dawes ha punito tutti i fratelli asiatici con un IEP (Incentive Earned Privilege Scheme (Programma incentivo di benefici guadagnati) – un programma odiato e frequentemente abusato che adopera diversi livelli di privilegi per disciplinare e punire i prigionieri e metterli in competizione tra di loro) negativo. A quel punto Dawes non faceva più uscire i fratelli asiatici dalle celle la sera, com’è loro diritto. Ai detenuti bianchi non è stato comminato alcun rapporto negativo e quando un detenuto bianco ha chiesto al superiore se sarebbe stato punito, Dawes ha risposto, “Nah,

ora mi sono calmato.” I fratelli asiatici hanno cercato di risolvere la questione, ma il superiore ha solo fatto di tutto per peggiorare le cose e non li faceva uscire dalle celle. Uno dei nostri fratelli asiatici voleva fare una doccia e Dawes gli ha detto, “Non te la fai, la doccia. Ti trascino fuori io.”

Questo in un momento nel quale non abbiamo avuto acqua calda o riscaldamento per un mese; adesso l’acqua calda arriva solo a tratti.

Non abbiamo coperte extra e neppure asciugamani, lenzuola e altra biancheria a sufficienza per tutti. I fratelli asiatici hanno chiesto di vedere il capo delle guardie o il direttore, ma non si sono mai visti. Alla fine, è arrivato il garante Melton che li ha consigliati di sporgere un Discrimination Incident Reporting Form (DIRF) (Modulo di denuncia di un incidente discriminatorio), al quale non è seguita alcuna risposta. Quello stesso giorno, Dawes ha cercato d’intimidire un fratello asiatico al piano 2. In quel frangente, c’era un detenuto sulla rete di sicurezza tra i piani, che stava protestando perché dopo molti giorni dalla richiesta i numeri telefonici dei suoi contatti non erano ancora stati aggiunti alla lista dei suoi PIN in modo da poter chiamare a casa e sentire gli amici. Invece di risolvere quella questione, Dawes ha scelto di sfogare le sue frustrazioni sul fratello asiatico, che non stava facendo assolutamente nulla, era semplicemente presente, e non meritava di farsi sbraitare addosso e dover sopportare il comportamento minaccioso di Dawes.

Questi incidenti non sono isolati, ma costituiscono un modello di comportamento. Siamo unanimi nell’affermare che Dawes è un razzista, provoca solo problemi quando arriva nell’Ala. Vogliamo che venga rimosso subito!

Contro il razzismo – Solidarietà detenuta, Ala G, Comitato detenuti, prigione di

Bristol.