Resistencia Mapuche en la fotografìa de Pablo Piovano

November 17th, 2018

Community of Temucuicuci, Ercilla, IX Region of Araucania, Chile.

Procession to the cemetery.

Camilo Catrillanca drives a tractor when he was shot in the neck. Next to him, a 15-year-old boy was traveling and was 鈥渕iraculously saved鈥 from 5.56 caliber bullets, 鈥渨ar shells,鈥 according to judicial experts. Five of those bullets hit the tractor, and another 21 were found nearby. They were shot by members of the 芦Jungle Command禄, who in their first statements referred to a 芦confrontation.禄 The child鈥檚 statement, and the evidence subsequently collected by the prosecution, showed that there was no 鈥渃onfrontation禄.

