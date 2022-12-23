Reunión por tema vacaciones (Meeting regarding holidays issue)

Hola compañeros y compañeras,

Hoy tuvo lugar la reunión por el tema “Vacaciones” entre la Empresa y el Comité. Esta fue la primera de muchas reuniones que se mantendrán para intentar resolver la situación actual a mediano y largo plazo, ya que se trata de un problema recurrente. Después de vuestras quejas y de la presión que hemos realizado entre todos y todas, la empresa ha reconocido que el proceso actual no es eficiente y está dispuesta a dialogar para mejorarlo.

En cuanto a las personas actualmente afectadas con días de vacaciones aún por disfrutar del año 2022, pueden tener la seguridad de que, de acuerdo a lo dicho por la empresa, ningún día de vacaciones se perderá y en la próxima reunión (la semana que viene) tendremos más información acerca de cómo se disfrutarán esos días.

Asimismo, se buscará establecer un proceso de solicitud y disfrute de vacaciones más claro, transparente y rápido, que evite que situaciones como esta se repitan.

Como siempre, os mantendremos informadxs de la evolución de este proceso de negociación y si surge alguna pregunta no duden en contactarnos.

——————————————————————————————-

Hello Colleagues

Today the meeting between the Company and the Workers’ Council on the subject of «Holidays» took place. This was the first of many meetings that will be held to try to resolve the current situation in the medium and long term, as this is a recurring problem. After your complaints and the constant demands we have sent to the company, they have recognized that the current process is not efficient and are willing to negotiate to improve it.

As for the people currently affected with vacation days still to be enjoyed in 2022, you can rest assured that, according to the company, no vacation days will be lost and at the next meeting (next week) we will have more information about how those days will be enjoyed.

We will also be looking to establish a clearer, more transparent and faster process for requesting and enjoying holidays, to avoid situations like this from happening again.

As always, we will keep you informed of the evolution of this negotiation process and if you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

David Galán

África Ramos

Pablo Olivares

Laura Lepine

Fabrizio Mas

