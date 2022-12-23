Federación Anarquista 🏴 Noticias anticapitalistas y informaciones libertarias
  en / fr / es / pt / de / it / ca / gr / tr

Federación Anarquista 🏴

🔴 Noticias anarquistas y informaciones libertarias de más de 400 colectivos Ⓐ


Las noticias de  0  colectivos anarquistas se publican automáticamente aquí
Fuente de noticias actualizado cada 0 minutos

Reunión por tema vacaciones (Meeting regarding holidays issue)


December 23, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
194 puntos de vista

Hola compañeros y compañeras,

Hoy tuvo lugar la reunión por el tema “Vacaciones” entre la Empresa y el Comité. Esta fue la primera de muchas reuniones que se mantendrán para intentar resolver la situación actual a mediano y largo plazo, ya que se trata de un problema recurrente. Después de vuestras quejas y de la presión que hemos realizado entre todos y todas, la empresa ha reconocido que el proceso actual no es eficiente y está dispuesta a dialogar para mejorarlo.

En cuanto a las personas actualmente afectadas con días de vacaciones aún por disfrutar del año 2022, pueden tener la seguridad de que, de acuerdo a lo dicho por la empresa, ningún día de vacaciones se perderá y en la próxima reunión (la semana que viene) tendremos más información acerca de cómo se disfrutarán esos días.

Asimismo, se buscará establecer un proceso de solicitud y disfrute de vacaciones más claro, transparente y rápido, que evite que situaciones como esta se repitan.

Como siempre, os mantendremos informadxs de la evolución de este proceso de negociación y si surge alguna pregunta no duden en contactarnos.

——————————————————————————————-

Hello Colleagues

Today the meeting between the Company and the Workers’ Council on the subject of «Holidays» took place. This was the first of many meetings that will be held to try to resolve the current situation in the medium and long term, as this is a recurring problem. After your complaints and the constant demands we have sent to the company, they have recognized that the current process is not efficient and are willing to negotiate to improve it.

As for the people currently affected with vacation days still to be enjoyed in 2022, you can rest assured that, according to the company, no vacation days will be lost and at the next meeting (next week) we will have more information about how those days will be enjoyed.

We will also be looking to establish a clearer, more transparent and faster process for requesting and enjoying holidays, to avoid situations like this from happening again.

As always, we will keep you informed of the evolution of this negotiation process and if you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

David Galán

África Ramos

Pablo Olivares

Laura Lepine

Fabrizio Mas

.wordads-ad-wrapper {
display:none;
font: normal 11px Arial, sans-serif;
letter-spacing: 1px;
text-decoration: none;
width: 100%;
margin: 25px auto;
padding: 0;
}
.wordads-ad-title {
margin-bottom: 5px;
}
.wordads-ad-controls {
margin-top: 5px;
text-align: right;
}
.wordads-ad-controls span {
cursor: pointer;
}
.wordads-ad {
width: fit-content;
margin: 0 auto;
}

Anuncio publicitario
Ajustes de privacidad



Fuente:

Bank Holidays not added in Injixo Issues with taking and enjoying holidays at CPM ANARCHY ! Issue 4 Italy: issue number 6 of the anarchist newspaper vetriolo is out. Italy: caligine issue no. 3 Default ThumbnailVacaciones y Covid19: un juez anula los días de vacaciones coincidentes con el estado de alarma 1ª reuniÓn msct – vacaciones en konecta bto 2021 Rita Segato: «la criminalización del aborto es un tema de agresión y violencia contra la mujer y no de defensa por la vida» “Patria o Muerte por la Vida”: tema con Raúl Torres, Annie Garcés, Dayana Divo, Karla Monier y Yisi Calibre InvitaciÓn a la ofrenda colectiva, 1 y 2 de noviembre. tema: contra la militarizaciÓn y la guerra capitalista y patriarcal y por la memoria de nuestr@s muert@s Interseccionalidad y feminismo descolonial. Volviendo sobre el tema “Con cada campaña electoral empieza a aparecer el tema de la baja de punibilidad”
Comentar En El Foro


SíGUENOS
EN TWITTER
SíGUENOS
EN MASTODON
SíGUENOS
EN TUMBLR


Activist T-shirts Coop ★ Free Worldwide Shipping


Makhnovtchina - Death to all who stand in the way of obtaining the freedom of working people!
Good people disobey bad laws
Anarchy AK47
Support indigenous resistance
Decolonize Mohawk
Black Flag
Antifascist action
Revolutionary fist
Red & Black Cat
All day every day fuck the police
Imaginary friends are for kids
Fight fascism
Anti-fascists
Neither master nor slave
ACAB
FCK NZS
This is what democracy looks like


RSS Federación Anarquista (española)

RSS Anarchist Federation (english)

RSS Federação Anarquista (português)

RSS Info Libertaire (français)

RSS Anarchistische Föderation (deutsch)

RSS Anarşist Haberler (türk)

RSS Rivoluzione Anarchica (italiano)

RSS Anarquia.cat (català)

RSS Αναρχικά Νέα (Ελληνικά)



Anarchist news | Noticias anarquistas | Actualité anarchiste | Anarchistische Nachrichten | Notícias Anarquistas | Notizie anarchiche | Notícies anarquistes | Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία | Anarşist Haberler

Las opiniones son las de los colaboradores y no necesariamente están respaldadas por Federacionanarquista.net [Descargo de responsabilidad]