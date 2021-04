–

De parte de Anarquia.info April 27, 2021 14 puntos de vista

Against the advancing technological system and control, we can only oppose destructive action. For this reason, on the night between 14 and 15 April, a WindTre 5G antenna was set on fire on Via Tor tre Treste, Rome.

A thought of fire for Juan and his brothers and sister in Chile on hunger strike.

Freedom for Marcelo Villaroel!

Long live anarchy

SOURCE: ROUND ROBIN

TRANSLATION: ANARQU脥A