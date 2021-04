–

De parte de Anarquia.info April 27, 2021

At dawn on 24 April, an antenna was set on fire in Via Tor Cervara, Rome, in solidarity with Juan and his Chilean comrades on hunger strike, and with all anarchist comrades in jail.

For anarchy and direct action

SOURCE: ROUND ROBIN

TRANSLATION: ANARQU脥A