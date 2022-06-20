June 20, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
278 puntos de vista

On the morning of June 15, in Santiago, a large group of hooded demonstrators decided to act in the streets against the current order and to show solidarity with their comrade Kuyi, who is being held in the National Service for Minors (Sename).

Kuyi is a 16 year old student of the Liceo de Aplicación. On May 23 he was arrested in Cumming and Alameda when he participated in a demonstration in memory of Punki Mauri. On May 24, the young man was placed under «detention control», where the authorities decreed that he must remain 90 days in the National Service for Minors (Sename), or as long as the investigation lasts. Kuyi could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Complicity and solidarity with the prisoners of the social war!

Long live the white overalls and the new generation of hooded students!

Kuyi to the streets!

Anarchists

NOR PENITENTHED
NOR BROKEN
APLICACIÓN IN WAR
KUYI TO THE STREET


Fuente: Anarquia.info

