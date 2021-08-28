August 28, 2021
De parte de La Peste
Este domingo 12 de septiembre a 48 años del golpe militar fascista y en conjunto a Resistencia Pudahuel Sur realizaremos esta jornada de memoria, agitacion, musica, solidaridad y recuperacion territorial del espacio publico.

Acopio solidario para pobladores/as en dificultades economicas:
-alimentos no perecibles/utiles de aseo personal y del hogar.
Acopio solidario para lxs presxs por lucha.
-yerba mate, cigarrillos, cafe en polvo, azucar blanca, milo, desodorante en barra transparente.
Acopio solidario para animales callejeros.
-comida y desparasitante exterior de perro o gato.

AGITACION POR LA LIBERTAD DE LXS PRESXS POR LUCHAR.

PROPAGANDA, TRAE TU LIENZO, TU PANFLETO.

MUSICA EN VIVO POR CONFIRMAR.
RAP, SKA, PUNK, TROVA.

TRAE TU FERIA.

JORNADA LIBRE DE ALCOHOL.

Domingo 12 de septiembre, pudahuel sur.



Fuente: Lapeste.org

