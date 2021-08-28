Nos explotan, nos manipulan, nos oprimen, nos torturan, nos matan… ¿Y no nos defendemos?

Tokata Y Fuga 10-X-2020. Nos Explotan, Nos Manipulan, Nos Oprimen, Nos Torturan, Nos Matan… ¿Y No Nos Defendemos?

Posicionamiento del cipog-ez a 500 aÑos de la llamada “conquista de mÉxico”: ¡aquÍ seguimos, no nos rendimos, no nos vendemos, no claudicamos!