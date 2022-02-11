Segundo Comunicado sobre las negociaciones estatales del Convenio de Contact Center

English Below

Hola compañeres,

Hoy comenzamos este post contextualizando la evolución de CPM en el sector, en los últimos 2 años. CPM, desde Septiembre 2020 ha aumentado su plantilla alrededor de un 50%, pasando de 1000 personas trabajadoras a 1450. 8 campañas nuevas, entre Agosto 2021 y Noviembre 2021, han contratado el servicio de CPM. En 2020 y a nivel estatal, las empresas de Telemarketing del sector de Contact Center han aumentado un 1% su nivel de negocio, ingresando 3.300 millones de euros en 2020, y aumentado la facturación del sector un 4% y todo ello a pesar de estar en plena pandemia.

(https://www.europapress.es/economia/noticia-sector-call-centers-aumento-facturacion-casi-2020-pese-pandemia-20211104132912.html)

Además, el salario Mínimo Interprofesional ha sido en 2021 de 965€. Desde el 7 de Febrero de 2022 se ha anunciado la subida del salario mínimo a 1000€/mes y de manera retroactiva desde el 1 de Enero. El salario mensual de un teleoperador/a que empieza a trabajar en la empresa es de 994€. Por su lado, un/a teleoperador/a especialista cobra 1039€. Haciendo esta comparativa podemos entender el nivel de precarización a nivel salarial del sector de Contact Center, y la urgencia de reivindicar un nuevo Convenio justo y beneficioso para las personas trabajadoras, que revalorice nuestro trabajo y salario, de acuerdo a nuestras funciones y el aumento del costo de vida reflejado en el IPC de 2021 de 6.5%.

Por eso, una de las peticiones que se están teniendo en el seno de las negociaciones del Convenio es que se aumente el salario base de las personas trabajadoras. Desde 2012 hemos perdido un 17% de poder adquisitivo debido a la repetida congelación de nuestros salarios, y al mismo tiempo hemos visto cómo se han encarecido todos los precios.

En la mesa de negociación del Convenio Colectivo, los sindicatos se sientan con la Patronal, es decir, la asociación de Empresas del sector, en tanto que representantes de todas las empresas de Contact Center que existen en España. La propuesta actual de la Patronal del sector de Contact Center (CEX: Compañías de Experiencia con Cliente) es:

Un aumento de 0% del salario para el año 2020

Un aumento de 0% del salario para el año 2021

Un aumento de 1,7% del salario para este año 2022 (es decir un Teleoperador pasaría a ganar 1010€ y un Teleoperador especialista 1056€).

Y para los años siguientes proponen una subida correspondiente a la subida del IPC, pero con un techo de 2%, es decir que si el IPC sube un 4% en 2023, solo nos subirán el salario un 2%.

No es necesario explicar por qué esto es una propuesta insuficiente y ridícula, recordando la evolución económica del sector incluso en época de Pandemia, la congelación de nuestros salarios y la pérdida de poder adquisitivo. Por estos motivos estaremos en las calles declarando nuestro rechazo ante estas propuestas rastreras de la Patronal.

***

Hello colleagues,

Today we start this post contextualizing the evolution of CPM in the sector, in the last 2 years. CPM, since September 2020, has increased its workforce by around 50%, from 1000 employees to 1450. 8 new campaigns, between August 2021 and November 2021, have contracted the CPM service. In 2020 and at a national level, Telemarketing companies in the Contact Center sector have increased their level of business by 1%, earning 3,300 million euros in 2020, and increased the turnover of the sector by 4%, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

(https://www.europapress.es/economia/noticia-sector-call-centers-aumento-facturacion-casi-2020-pese-pandemia-20211104132912.html)

In addition, the Minimum Wage was set at €965 in 2021. As of 7 February 2022, it has been announced that the minimum wage will be raised to €1000/month, retroactively from 1 January. The monthly salary of an Agent starting to work in the company is €994. On the other hand, a Specialist Agent earns 1039€. By making this comparison we can understand the level of precariousness at the level of wages in the Contact Center sector, and the urgency of demanding a new fair and beneficial agreement for workers, which revalues our work and wages, according to our functions and the increase in the cost of living reflected in the IPC of 2021 of 6.5%.

For this reason, one of the demands being made in the negotiations on the agreement is to increase the basic salary of workers. Since 2012 we have lost 17% of purchasing power due to the repeated freezing of our wages (no annual increase), and at the same time we have seen how all prices have incremented.

At the negotiating table of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the unions sit with the Employers, i.e. the association of companies in the sector, as representatives of all the contact center companies in Spain. The current proposal of the Employers of the Contact Center sector (CEX: Customer Experience Companies) is:

A 0% salary increase by 2020.

A 0% salary increase for the year 2021

A 1.7% salary increase for the year 2022 (i.e. an Agent would earn 1010€ and a Specialist Agent 1056€).

And for the following years they propose a rise corresponding to the rise in the IPC, but with a ceiling of 2%, i.e. if the IPC rises by 4% in 2023, they will only raise our salary by 2%.

There is no need to explain why this is an insufficient and ridiculous proposal, remembering the economic evolution of the sector even in times of Pandemic, the freezing of our salaries and the loss of purchasing power. For these reasons, we will be on the streets declaring our rejection of the employers’ shabby proposals.