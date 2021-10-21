–

De parte de Radio Zapote October 21, 2021 60 puntos de vista

A LAS PERSONAS ABAJO Y A LA IZQUIERDA

AL EJERCITO ZAPATISTA DE LIBERACIÓN NACIONAL

A LA SEXTA NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL

AL CONGRESO NACIONAL INDÍGENA

A LXS LIBERTARIXS DEL MUNDO

AL PUEBLO EN GENERAL

Desde el año 2015 la Tribu Yaqui en Loma de Bácum en el estado de Sonora, se encuentra en resistencia en contra del megaproyecto Gasoducto Sonora que la empresa Sempra Energy pretende construir dentro de su territorio, afectando y poniendo en riesgo sus tierras y vidas, por lo que inician una lucha jurídico política en contra del megaproyecto.

El 21 de octubre de 2016, mientras la comunidad estaba reunida en asamblea por usos y costumbres, un grupo armado entró en Loma de Bácum con la intención de derrocar a las autoridades tradicionales Yaquis e imponer autoridades a favor del gasoducto. Este ataque dejó un muerto. El 27 de octubre de 2016, Fidencio Aldama Pérez, miembro de la Guardia Tradicional de Loma de Bácum que se ha opuesto al gasoducto desde el principio, fue detenido y acusado de asesinato en primer grado en relación con la muerte mencionada. Tras un juicio plagado de irregularidades, violaciones a derechos humanos, al debido proceso y sin pruebas en su contra, en 2018 FIDENCIO ALDAMA fue sentenciado a 15 años de prisión, además de una multa de $75,000. En el año 2019 fue negada la apelación que su defensa trabajó.

El 14 de julio del año en curso fueron “levantadas” 10 personas de la tribu Yaqui por hombres encapuchados y fuertemente armados, por lo que sus familiares y la tribu se movilizaron para denunciar y buscar a los compañeros. El 19 de septiembre de este año, y sin que la fiscalía del estado hiciera grandes esfuerzos por la búsqueda de los miembros de la tribu, se informó del hallazgo de 5 cuerpos pertenecientes a los desaparecidos mencionados. Aún se esperan peritajes autónomos, pues los familiares desconfían de la fiscalía y del narco estado.

El ataque constante que ha vivido y sigue viviendo la Tribu Yaqui en Loma de Bácum ha sido brutal. Las empresas, el narcotráfico y el gobierno están coludidos en una campaña contra la tierra y la vida de la comunidad. En respuesta al hostigamiento en curso, y a cinco años del ataque a Bácum y la detención de Fidencio Aldama,

C O N VO C A M O S:

A UNA JORNADA DE SOLIDARIDAD CON LA TRIBU YAQUI DE LOMA DE BÁCUM, POR LA PRESENTACIÓN CON VIDA DE LOS DESAPARECIDOS Y POR LA LIBERTAD DE FIDENCIO ALDAMA, DEL 21 AL 27 DE OCTUBRE, EN DONDE CADA COLECTIVO, ORGANIZACIÓN E INDIVIDUO-AS DESDE SU LUGAR Y FORMA ALCEMOS LA VOZ CON IMPACTOS VISUALES EN LAS CALLES, PEGA DE CARTELES, LLENANDO LAS REDES CON LOS #FIDENCIOALDAMALIBERTAD #SOLIDARIDADCONBÁCUM #PRESENTACIÓNCONVIDAYA, CON TODAS LAS MUESTRAS PÚBLICAS QUE EN SU IMAGINACIÓN QUEPAN. Cobijemos a la comunidad Yaqui de Loma de Bácum y demostrémosles que no están solos. La solidaridad en hechos es fundamental en un país azotado por la guerra diaria del narco gobierno y el poder empresarial, SOLIDARICEMONOS CON LAS FAMILIAS DE LOS DESAPARECIDOS, EXIJAMOS LA LIBERTAD INMEDIATA DE FIDENCIO ALDAMA QUIEN ESTA PRESO SÓLO POR LUCHAR Y DEFENDER LA VIDA Y TERRITORIO YAQUI. Para más información o para enviarnos un informe de sus acciones puede ponerse en contacto con nosotros aquí: fidenciolibre@protonmail.com. También les convocamos a participar con donaciones ya que siempre es una necesidad para sostener los gastos de difusión, jurídicos y de la propia prisión. Pueden donar aquí: https://fidencioaldama.org/donar/

Hoy le decimos al Gobierno de Sonora que, a 5 años del feroz y continuo ataque, nosotres no olvidamos y lucharemos y alzaremos la voz para denunciar y romper el silencio de esta guerra contra la Tribu Yaqui, tejeremos más y más solidaridad y no pararemos hasta dar con todos los desaparecidos y hasta arrancar la libertad del compañero FIDENCIO ALDAMA PÉREZ.

¡LA LIBERTAD NO SE LAS VAMOS A PEDIR SE LAS VAMOS A ARREBATAR!

– Grupo de Apoyo a Fidencio Aldama

#gallery-1 {

margin: auto;

}

#gallery-1 .gallery-item {

float: left;

margin-top: 10px;

text-align: center;

width: 100%;

}

#gallery-1 img {

border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;

}

#gallery-1 .gallery-caption {

margin-left: 0;

}

/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */

—————————————————————————————

Week of Solidarity with Loma de Bácum and for the Freedom of Fidencio Aldama//October 21-27, 2021

Since 2015, the Yaqui people of Loma de Bácum, Sonora, have been resisting the Gasoducto Sonora pipeline project that Sempra Energy is trying to build inside their territory. They began a legal and political struggle against the megaproject knowing that if it was allowed to go through, it would put their land and lives at risk.

On October 21, 2016, while the community was gathered in an assembly organized according to their customs and traditions, an armed group entered Loma de Bácum in an attempt to overthrow the traditional Yaqui authorities and impose new authorities who favored the pipeline. This attack left one person dead. On October 27, 2016, Fidencio Aldama Pérez, a member of Loma de Bácum’s Traditional Guard who has stood in opposition to the pipeline from the beginning, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death. After a trial plagued with irregularities and human rights and due process violations, and without any evidence against him, Fidencio Aldama Pérez was sentenced in 2018 to fifteen years and six months along with a fine of 75,000 pesos. In 2019, the appeal filed by his lawyers was denied.

On July 14 of this year, masked and heavily armed men kidnapped ten people from the Yaqui Tribe. The relatives of the disappeared, along with other members of the tribe, mobilized to denounce the kidnapping and to search for their compañeros. On September 19, after a lack of effort by the state prosecutor’s office to search for the men, the discovery of five of their bodies was announced. However, family members are waiting for an independent review of the remains due to distrust in the prosecutor’s office and the narco-state.

The constant attacks against the Yaqui Tribe in Loma de Bácum have been brutal. Businesses, organized crime, and the government have all worked together in a campaign against the land and life of the community.

In response to the ongoing hostilities, and to mark the five-year anniversary of the attack on Bácum and the arrest of Fidencio Aldama, WE CALL FOR:

A week of solidarity with the Yaqui Tribe of Loma de Bácum, for those disappeared to be returned alive, and for the freedom of Fidencio Aldama. From October 21-27, we invite collectives, organizations, and individuals to raise their voice with propaganda in the streets, wheatpasting, social media hashtags #FIDENCIOALDAMALIBERTAD, #SOLIDARIDADCONBÁCUM, #PRESENTACIÓNCONVIDAYA, and any other public displays of solidarity that you can think of. We will support the Yaqui community of Loma de Bácum and show them that they are not alone. Solidarity in action is fundamental in a country plagued by the daily war perpetrated by the narco-government and corporate power. Let’s show our solidarity with the families of the disappeared. Let’s demand the immediate freedom of Fidencio Aldama, who is imprisoned for struggling and defending Yaqui life and territory. For more information or to send us a report back of your actions you can contact us here: fidenciolibre@protonmail.com. We also encourage those who cannot participate to donate, since financial support is always needed. You can donate at https://fidencioaldama.org/en/donate/.

Today, we tell the government of Sonora that five years after the ferocious—and ongoing—attacks, we will not forget. We will struggle and raise our voices to break the silence of this war against the Yaqui Tribe. We will weave together solidarity. We will not stop until we find all of the disappeared and secure the freedom of our compañero Fidencio Aldama Pérez.

WE WILL NOT BEG FOR FREEDOM-WE WILL TAKE IT!

– Fidencio Aldama Support Group

#gallery-2 {

margin: auto;

}

#gallery-2 .gallery-item {

float: left;

margin-top: 10px;

text-align: center;

width: 100%;

}

#gallery-2 img {

border: 2px solid #cfcfcf;

}

#gallery-2 .gallery-caption {

margin-left: 0;

}

/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */