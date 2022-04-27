Sentencia del Supremo por el ERE de Airbnb 

English version below

El día 20 de abril de 2022, tuvo lugar la reunión entre los Magistrados del Tribunal Supremo de la sala cuarta de lo Social, en referencia a la denuncia interpuesta por la Sección de CGT a CPM, por el despido colectivo (ERE) de Julio 2020 que afectó a todas las 988 personas trabajadoras de la campaña de Airbnb.

Lamentablemente el Tribunal Supremo ha desestimado nuestro recurso de casación que interpusimos. Es una decisión en firme, lo que significa que no podemos recurrir más.

Nosotros denunciamos en su momento porque considerábamos que un ERE en medio de una pandemia mundial cuando el gobierno había prohibido los despidos, no se podía aceptar. Denunciamos, pues, para que se declarase esta decisión como nula, argumentando que un ERTE representaba una solución menos traumática para las personas trabajadoras, priorizando la reabsorción por CPM de todas las personas que habían sido afectadas por el despido (como lo estuvo, de hecho, argumentando y defendiendo el gobierno en ese momento).

Desgraciadamente el tribunal no consideró, ni que fuese nulo, ni tampoco improcedente, lo que hubiese implicado recibir una indemnización de 33 días por año trabajado.

En la Sentencia, el Tribunal da por tanto, la razón a CPM justificando que la empresa utilizó correctamente y en derecho, una cláusula concreta de su contrato con Airbnb, y que por tanto, el ERE no estuvo en ningún momento relacionado con el COVID-19.

Frente a esta decisión absurda, desde la CGT seguimos pensando que la decisión tomada por Airbnb y por consiguiente de CPM en 2020 fue fruto de la pandemia del COVID-19, que se despidieron a 988 personas para encontrar la solución más práctica y fácil para CPM, sin considerar los riesgos que podía conllevar para tantas personas y familias perder el trabajo en momentos de tanta incertidumbre. Es vergonzoso que el Tribunal haya defendido una decisión así y lamentamos la posición pro-empresa predominante en la Justicia de España que se ha vuelto a confirmar con esta sentencia.

Dicho esto, nosotrxs seguiremos trabajando con la misma convicción y con el mismo afán de justicia que siempre.

English version

On April 20th, 2022, took place the meeting between the Magistrates of the Supreme Court of the fourth chamber of the Social, in reference to the complaint filed by the CGT Section to CPM, for the collective dismissal (ERE) of July 2020 that affected all the 988 people working in the Airbnb campaign.

Unfortunately the Supreme Court has dismissed our appeal that we filed. It is a final decision, which means that we can no longer appeal.

We denounced it at the time because we considered that an ERE in the midst of a global pandemic when the government had banned layoffs, could not be accepted. We therefore filed a complaint to have this decision declared null and void, arguing that an ERTE represented a less traumatic solution for the workers, prioritizing the reabsorption by CPM of all the people who had been affected by the layoff (as the government was, in fact, arguing and defending at the time).

Unfortunately, the court did not consider the dismissal to be either null and void or unjustified, which would have implied a severance payment of 33 days per year worked.

In the Judgment, the Court therefore gives the reason to CPM justifying that the company used correctly and in law, a specific clause of its contract with Airbnb, and that therefore, the ERE was not at any time related to COVID-19.

Faced with this absurd decision, from the CGT we continue to believe that the decision taken by Airbnb and therefore by CPM in 2020 was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that 988 people were dismissed to find the most practical and easy solution for CPM, without considering the risks that it could entail for so many people and families to lose their jobs in times of such uncertainty. It is shameful that the Court upheld such a decision and we regret the predominant pro-business position of the Spanish judiciary that has been reconfirmed with this ruling.

That said, we will continue to work with the same conviction and with the same zeal for justice as always.