De parte de Ekinarenekinaz February 26, 2022 43 puntos de vista

Putin, con sus ambiciones imperialistas, amenaza con invadir Ucrania. Lukashenko está dispuesto a apoyar a su amo del Kremlin enviando soldados bielorrusos a la guerra en otro país. Los intentos de infundir patriotismo en la sociedad bielorrusa, aunque pasajeros, son muy modestos. Los soldados tendrán que morir por el zar ruso.

Pero, como antes, cada soldado tiene una elección. Incluso si esa elección aquí y ahora parece improbable. En los momentos críticos, todos mostramos una gran determinación. La guerra de Rusia por la influencia en Ucrania no es una guerra de soldados bielorrusos. El dictador Lukashenko y el emperador Putin son los verdaderos enemigos de los pueblos de Bielorrusia, Ucrania y Rusia.

Quieren arrojarlos como carne al frente, para mostrar el poder de un hombre que nunca aparecerá en este frente. El valor y el espíritu de compañerismo son desconocidos para él y su entorno.

Soldados, en vuestras manos hay un arma que puede liberaros a vosotros y a vuestros compañeros del inútil derramamiento de sangre y de la guerra. Rebelaros contra los oficiales y los políticos codiciosos. Si alguien debe perecer en todo este conflicto, ¡es la dictadura bielorrusa y el imperio ruso!

¡Por un mundo sin guerras, dictadores e imperios!

Anarquistas de Bielorrusia

Pramen 21.02.2022

Putin, with his imperialist ambitions, threatens to invade Ukraine. Lukashenko is ready to support his Kremlin master by sending Belarusian soldiers to war in another country. The attempts to pump patriotism into the Belarusian society, though passing, are very modest. Soldiers will have to die for the Russian tsar.

But, as before, every soldier has a choice. Even if that choice here and now seems improbable. At critical moments, we all show great determination. Russia’s war for influence in Ukraine is not a war of Belarusian soldiers. Dictator Lukashenko and Emperor Putin are the true enemies of the peoples of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

They want to throw you as meat to the front lines, to show the power of a man who will never appear on this front. Courage and comradely spirit are unknown to him and his entourage.

Soldiers, in your hands is a weapon that can free you and your comrades from useless bloodshed and war. Revolt against the officers and the greedy politicians. If anyone should perish in all this conflict, it is the Belarussian dictatorship and the Russian empire!

For world without wars, dictators and empires!

Anarchists of Belarus

Прамень, 21.02.2022