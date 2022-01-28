January 28, 2022 –
De parte de Arrezafe
De parte de Arrezafe
79 puntos de vista
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com
Bristol uk: toby shone speaks from the dungeons of bristol prison, explaining his case. Donetsk y Lugansk, con 650 tanques, pueden avanzar hasta Kiev Resistencia antinazi 1943 “Guardia Joven” Lugansk ¿Fue el 4-6-1943 cuando se jodió la Argentina? “We Don’t Forgive, We Don’t Forget” Solidarity with Mexico’s Feminist Occupation Graine de liberation DÉclaration commune d’une partie de l’europe d’en-bas et de l’armÉe zapatiste de libÉration nationale Italy: International Call for Solidarity – 9th-24th November FRESH MEAT November 14th City bell: escrache al genocida Miguel Ángel Ferreyro Otomí Community Maintains Takeover of Government Institution in Mexico City Sabotage of CCTV installation in Pontianak City by ‘Maverick Cell – FAI’ (Indonesia)