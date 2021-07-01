–

De parte de Anarquia.info July 1, 2021

During the week of unrest from June 14-20 the following actions were registered in Barcelona:

Graffiti and throwing of paint at an Endesa headquarters in the Sant Andreu neighborhood where one could read «Out Endesa of ancestral lands» and «Endesa steals and devastates the land»

Graffiti and breaking of several windows at an Endesa headquarters on París street with Josep Tarradelles where it was written «Endesa loots, steals, devastates»

Graffiti on an Endesa transformer station that reads «Endesa steals, plunders and devastates the land».

Graffiti in the district of Sants and in Gramanet del Besos against the extraction companies.

Action in the Ciutat Vella district headquarters where paint was thrown at the institutional building and «The State steals, plunders and murders» was graffitied while bills and electricity meters were burned in front of the door and a banner was displayed.

These are some signs of anger, although there have certainly been more aftershocks in various places around the world.

THEY STEAL, PLUNDER AND RAVAGE THE EARTH

THE LIGHT GOES UP, THE COUNTERS BURN

DEATH TO THE STATE AND LONG LIVE ANARCHY

A n a r q u i s t s

SOURCE: A.N.A.

TRANSLATION: ANARQUÍA