– There will be events to commemorate the association’s centenary from 5 to 10 December 2022.

– Sections from 15 countries are called to participate.

The headquarters of the Alcoy union will be the meeting place for some fifteen sections of the International Workers Association. The city, which already in 1873 was the host of the General Committee of the Spanish Section of the 1st Workers’ International, will be the place of celebration of the 28th Congress of the IWA, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of its founding in Berlin (25 December 1922 to 2 January 1923).

During 5 days, from 6 to 10 December 2022, sections adhered to the IWA will meet, coming from different countries such as: Australia, Norway, Colombia, Sweden, Austria, Russia, Poland, Brazil, Serbia and Montenegro, France, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Slovakia and Spain. Also invited are the Friends of the IWA groups, from Bulgaria, Philippines, India, Chile, Pakistan and the United States.

The importance of this Congress is centered on the commemoration of a century of solidarity and comradeship between workers from all over the world who joined forces and created the IWA as a preliminary way for the achievement of the moral and material improvement of the world proletariat, of a society in freedom without exploitation or hierarchies of any kind.

The organisation will hold events and different activities (theatre plays, concerts, talks…) with the aim of commemorating the first centenary of the workers’ struggle and resistance of the IWA.