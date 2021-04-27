April 27, 2021
De parte de Anarquia.info
Our comrade Lisa was arrested and imprisoned on April 13 2016, accused of robbing a bank in the German city of Aachen. She was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months’ prison in June 2017. In December 2018, having completed the first part of her sentence in Germany she was extradited to Madrid and then to Catalonia (in Brians I prison) to be closer to her family. In November 2019 she obtained the third level of detention (the open section of Wad Ras, in Barcelona), but the prosecutor of the National High Court appealed. In spite of that the third level was confirmed for her in summer 2020.

After 3 and a half years of closed prison and 1 and a half in so-called «semi-liberty », on Monday 19 April 2021, having completed 2/3 of her sentence, she has been given parole, a measure that can be revoked or suspended at any moment if the authorities decide that the conditions have not been met.

We want to thank all those who have shown their solidarity and support to the comrade during this period, but don’t forget that as long as prisons exist, no one will be free!
The struggle continues!
Strength and solidarity to all those who struggle inside and outside the prisons!

SOURCE: ACT FOR FREEDOM NOW!



Fuente: Anarquia.info

