“The great curse of

our press in the West is willingness to accept the official

narrative. So many people in the American press who write about the

world are merely stenographers.



The great qualification

you need for a journalist is the confidence to go out and see for

yourself, and believe that your eyes are actually telling you more

than press releases from some other country.

It’s amazing to see how

many people have built reputations as commentators on foreign

countries and world affairs who have never been there, have no idea,

beyond vague tropes, of what those countries are.

The intellectual laziness

of the American press in covering the world has never been as extreme

as it is now. It’s just as dangerous in most what’s called NATO

countries to be contradicting the narrative as it is in the United

States.”

Stephen Kinzer