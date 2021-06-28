“The great curse of
our press in the West is willingness to accept the official
narrative. So many people in the American press who write about the
world are merely stenographers.
The great qualification
you need for a journalist is the confidence to go out and see for
yourself, and believe that your eyes are actually telling you more
than press releases from some other country.
It’s amazing to see how
many people have built reputations as commentators on foreign
countries and world affairs who have never been there, have no idea,
beyond vague tropes, of what those countries are.
The intellectual laziness
of the American press in covering the world has never been as extreme
as it is now. It’s just as dangerous in most what’s called NATO
countries to be contradicting the narrative as it is in the United
States.”
Stephen Kinzer
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com