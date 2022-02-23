February 23, 2022
De parte de CGT Murcia
101 puntos de vista


Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

¿Sube mi sueldo por el salario mínimo de 1.000 euros? Cinco claves del nuevo SMI (23/02/2022). Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Default ThumbnailEl SMI sube a 965 euros desde el 1 de septiembre La precariedad se extiende en Andalucía: un 10% más de trabajadores que hace diez años ganan por debajo del SMI (26/01/2022). Trabajo inicia una nueva campaña contra los salarios por debajo del SMI a empleadas del hogar (01/02/2022). Yolanda Díaz propone una subida del SMI hasta los 1.000 euros y espera cerrar un acuerdo pronto (08/02/2022). La ejecutiva de CEOE rechaza la subida del SMI (10/02/2022). La incidencia sube 205 puntos y se sitúa en 3.397 casos: Sanidad registra 234 nuevas muertes (19/01/2022). El negocio del seguro de salud sube un 10% en la pandemia con un récord de casi 10.000 millones (21/01/2022). La Comunidad de Madrid sube el sueldo a 11.200 médicos de Atención Primaria (03/02/2022). El coste de la vida sube un 6,1% en enero (17/02/2022). El aumento del SMI evidencia la precariedad del convenio de Prensa Diaria