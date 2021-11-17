November 17, 2021
De parte de Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga
Tax resistance panel with Extinction RebellionUK members Jane Rogers (author) and Alex Pension (cancer biologist), as well as Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga member Cuti.

About a year ago, Extinction RebellionUK began a Money Rebellion campaign

(https://extinctionrebellion.uk/act-no…), which includes a tax resistance element. Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga (https://www.grupotortuga.com/) is a Spanish war tax resistance group, which began in the 1990s.

This panel was a session from NWTRCC’s fall national conference on 6 November 2021.



Fuente: Grupotortuga.com

