–

De parte de Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga November 17, 2021 44 puntos de vista

Tax resistance panel with Extinction RebellionUK members Jane Rogers (author) and Alex Pension (cancer biologist), as well as Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga member Cuti.

About a year ago, Extinction RebellionUK began a Money Rebellion campaign



(https://extinctionrebellion.uk/act-no…), which includes a tax resistance element. Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga (https://www.grupotortuga.com/) is a Spanish war tax resistance group, which began in the 1990s.

This panel was a session from NWTRCC’s fall national conference on 6 November 2021.