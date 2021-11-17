November 17, 2021 –
Tax resistance panel with Extinction RebellionUK members Jane Rogers (author) and Alex Pension (cancer biologist), as well as Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga member Cuti.
About a year ago, Extinction RebellionUK began a Money Rebellion campaign
(https://extinctionrebellion.uk/act-no…), which includes a tax resistance element. Grup Antimilitarista Tortuga (https://www.grupotortuga.com/) is a Spanish war tax resistance group, which began in the 1990s.
This panel was a session from NWTRCC’s fall national conference on 6 November 2021.
