Tom

Dispatch – 17/10/2021

The time and money it

took to give Kabul to the Taliban could have been used to help

struggling Americans.

They weren’t kidding

when they called Afghanistan the “graveyard

of empires.” Indeed, that cemetery has just taken another

imperial body. And it wasn’t

pretty, was it? Not that anyone should be surprised. Even after

20 years of preparation, a burial never is.

In fact, the shock and

awe(fulness) in Kabul and Washington over these last weeks shouldn’t

have been surprising, given our history. After all, we were the ones

who prepared

the ground and dug the grave for the previous interment in that

very cemetery.

That, of course, took

place between 1979 and 1989 when Washington had no

hesitation about using the most extreme Islamists—arming,

funding, training, and advising them—to ensure that one more

imperial carcass, that of the Soviet Union, would be buried there.

When, on February 15, 1989, the Red Army finally left Afghanistan,

crossing

the Friendship Bridge into Uzbekistan, Soviet commander General Boris

Gromov, the last man out, said, “That’s it. Not one Soviet

soldier or officer is behind my back.” It was his way of saying so

long, farewell, good riddance to the endless war that the leader of

the Soviet Union had by then taken to calling “the

bleeding wound.” Yet, in its own strange fashion, that

“graveyard” would come home with them. After all, they returned

to a bankrupt land, sucked dry by that failed war against those

American- and Saudi-backed Islamist extremists.

Two years later, the

Soviet Union would implode, leaving just one truly great power on

Planet Earth—along with, of course, those very extremists

Washington had built into a USSR-destroying force. Only a decade

later, in response to an “air

force” manned by 19 mostly Saudi hijackers dispatched by Osama

bin Laden, a rich Saudi prince who had been part of our anti-Soviet

effort in Afghanistan, the world’s “sole superpower” would head

directly for that graveyard (as Bin

Laden desired).

Despite the American

experience in Vietnam during the previous century—the Afghan effort

of the 1980s was meant to give the USSR its

own “Vietnam” —key Bush administration officials were so

sure of themselves that, as The New York Times recently reported,

they wouldn’t

even consider letting the leaders of the Taliban negotiate a

surrender once our invasion began. On September 11, 2001, in the

ruins of the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had

already given an aide these instructions,

referring not just to Bin Laden but Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein: “Go

massive. Sweep it up, all up. Things related and not.” Now, he

insisted,

“The United States is not inclined to negotiate surrenders.” (Of

course, had you read war reporter Anand Gopal’s 2014 book, No

Good Men Among the Living, you would have long known just how

fruitlessly Taliban leaders tried to surrender to a power intent on

war and nothing but war.)

Allow a surrender and

have everything grind to a disappointing halt? Not a chance, not when

the Afghan War was the beginning of what was to be an American

triumph of global proportions. After all, the future invasion of Iraq

and the domination of the oil-rich Greater Middle East by the one and

only power on the planet were already on the agenda. How could the

leaders of such a confident land with a military funded at levels the

next most

powerful countries combined couldn’t match have imagined its

own 2021 version of surrender?

And yet, once again, 20

years later, Afghanistan has quite visibly and horrifyingly become a

graveyard of empire (as well, of course, as a graveyard for

Afghans). Perhaps it’s only fitting that the secretary of

defense who refused the surrender of the enemy in 2001 was recently

buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full honors. In fact, the

present secretary of defense and the head of the joint chiefs of

staff both reportedly

“knelt before Mr. Rumsfeld’s widow, Joyce, who was in a

wheelchair, and presented her with the flag from her husband’s

coffin.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was

the third president since George W. Bush and crew launched this

country’s forever wars to find himself floundering haplessly in

that same graveyard of empires. If the Soviet example didn’t come

to mind, it should have as Democrats and Republicans, President

Biden and former President

Trump flailed at each other over their supposedly deep feelings

for the poor Afghans being left behind, while this country withdrew

its troops from Kabul airport in a land where “rest in peace” has

long had no meaning.

America’s True

Infrastructure Spending

Here’s the thing,

though: Don’t assume that Afghanistan is the only imperial

graveyard around or that the United States can simply withdraw,

however ineptly, chaotically, and bloodily, leaving that country to

history—and the Taliban. Put another way, even though events in

Kabul and its surroundings took over the mainstream news recently,

the Soviet example should remind us that, when it comes to empires,

imperial graveyards are hardly restricted to Afghanistan.

In fact, it might be

worth taking a step back to look at the big picture. For decades, the

United States has been involved in a global project that’s come to

be called “nation building,” even if, from Vietnam, Laos, and

Cambodia to Afghanistan and Iraq, it often seemed an endless exercise

in nation (un)building. An imperial power of the first order, the US

long ago largely rejected the idea of straightforward colonies. In

the years of the Cold War and then of the War on Terror, its leaders

were instead remarkably focused on setting up an unparalleled empire

of military

bases and garrisons on a global scale. This and the wars that

went with it have been the unsettling American imperial project since

World War II.

And that unsettling

should be taken quite literally. Even before recent events in

Afghanistan, Brown University’s invaluable Costs of War Project

estimated that this country’s conflicts of the last two decades

across the Greater Middle East and Africa had displaced at least 38

million people, which should be considered nation (un)building of

the first order.

Since the Cold War began,

Washington has engaged in an endless series of interventions around

the planet from Iran

to the

Congo, Chile

to Guatemala,

as well as in conflicts, large and small. Now, with Joe Biden having

withdrawn from America’s disastrous Afghan War, you might wonder

whether it’s all finally coming to an end, even if the United

States still insists on maintaining 750

sizable military bases globally.

Count on this, though:

The politicians of the great power that hasn’t won a significant

war since 1945 will agree on one thing—that the Pentagon and the

military-industrial complex deserve yet more funding (no matter what

else doesn’t). In truth, those institutions have been the major

recipients of actual infrastructure spending over much of what might

still be thought of as the American century. They’ve been the true

winners in this society, along with the billionaires who, even in the

midst of a grotesque pandemic, raked in profits in a historic

fashion. In the process, those tycoons created possibly the largest

inequality gap on the planet, one that could destabilize a

democracy even if nothing else were going on. The losers? Don’t

even get me started.

Or think of it this way:

Yes, in August 2021, it was Kabul, not Washington, D.C., that fell to

the enemy, but the nation (un)building project in which this country

has been involved over these last decades hasn’t remained thousands

of miles away. Only half-noticed here, it’s been coming home, big

time. Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, amid election

promises to end America’s “endless

wars,” should really be seen as part

of that war-induced (un)building project at home. In his own

strange fashion, The Donald was Kabul before its time and his rise to

power unimaginable without those distant conflicts and the spending

that went with them, all of which, however unnoticed, unsettled

significant parts of this society.

Climate War in a

Graveyard of Empires?

You can tell a lot about

a country if you know where its politicians unanimously agree to

invest taxpayer dollars.

At this very moment, the

United States is in a series of crises, none worse than the heat,

fire, and flood “season” that’s hit not just the

megadrought-ridden

West, or inundated

Tennessee, or hurricane-whacked

Louisiana, or the tropical-storm-tossed

Northeast, but the whole country. Unbearable warmth,

humidity, fires,

smoke,

storms, and power

outages, that’s us. Fortunately, as always, Congress stands in

remarkable unanimity when it comes to investing money where it truly

matters.

And no, you knew

perfectly well that I wasn’t referring to the creation of a

green-energy economy. In fact, Republicans wouldn’t

hear of it and the Biden administration, while officially backing

the idea, has already issued more

than 2,000 permits to fossil-fuel companies for new drilling and

fracking on federal lands. In August, the president even called

on OPEC—the Saudis, in particular—to produce significantly

more oil to halt a further rise in gas prices at the pump.

As America’s eternally

losing generals come home from Kabul, what I actually had in mind was

the one thing just about everyone in Washington seems to agree on:

funding the military-industrial complex beyond their wildest dreams.

Congress has recently spent months trying to pass a bill that would,

over a number of years, invest an extra

$550 billion in this country’s badly tattered infrastructure,

but never needs time

like that to pass Pentagon and other national security budgets

that, for years now, have added up to well over a trillion

dollars annually.

In another world, with

the Afghan War ending and US forces (at least theoretically) coming

home, it might seem logical to radically cut back on the money

invested in the military-industrial complex and its ever more

expensive weaponry. In another American world on an increasingly

endangered planet, significantly scaling

back American forces in every way and investing our tax dollars

in a very different kind of “defense” would seem logical indeed.

And yet, as of this moment, as Greg Jaffe writes at The Washington

Post, the Pentagon continues to suck

up “a larger share of discretionary spending than any other

government agency.”

Fortunately for those who

want to keep funding the US military in the usual fashion, there’s

a new enemy out there with which to replace the Taliban, one that the

Biden foreign-policy team and a “pivoting” military is already

remarkably eager to confront: China.

At least when the latest

infrastructure money is spent, if that compromise bill ever really

makes it through a Congress that can’t tie its own shoelaces,

something will be accomplished. Bridges and roads will be repaired,

new electric-vehicle-charging stations set up, and so on. When,

however, the Pentagon spends the money just about everyone in

Washington agrees it should have, we’re guaranteed yet more

weaponry

this country doesn’t need, poorly

produced for thoroughly exorbitant sums, if not more failed wars

as well.

I mean, just think about

what the American taxpayer “invested” in the losing wars of this

century. According to Brown University’s Costs of War Project,

$2.313

trillion went into that disastrous Afghan War alone and at least

$6.4

trillion by 2020 into the full-scale war on terror. And that

doesn’t even include the estimated future costs of caring for

American veterans of those conflicts. In the end, the total may prove

to be in the $8

trillion range. Hey, at least $88

billion just went into supplying and training the Afghan

military, most of which didn’t even exist by August 2021 and the

rest of which melted away when the Taliban advanced.

Just imagine for a minute

where we might really be today if Congress had spent close to $8

trillion rebuilding this society, rather than (un)building and

wrecking distant ones.

Rest assured, this is not

the country that ended World War II in triumph or even the one that

outlasted the Soviet Union and whose politicians then declared it the

most exceptional, indispensable

nation ever. This is a land that’s crumbling before our eyes, being

(un)built month by month, year by year. Its political system is on

the verge of dissolving into who knows what amid a raft of voter

suppression laws, wild claims about the most recent presidential

election, an assault

on the Capitol itself, and conspiracy theories galore. Its political

parties seem ever more hostile, disturbed, and disparate. Its economy

is a gem of inequality, its infrastructure crumbling, its society

seemingly coming apart at the seams. And on a planet that could be

turning into a genuine graveyard of empires (and of so much else),

keep in mind that, if you’re losing your war with climate change,

you can’t withdraw from it. You can’t declare defeat and go home.

You’re already home in the increasingly dysfunctional, increasingly

(un)built US of A.

