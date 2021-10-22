October 22, 2021 –
De parte de Arrezafe
De parte de Arrezafe
4 puntos de vista
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com
La democracia a prueba en Londres: manifestaciones por refugiados, el Tribunal de Belmarsh y Julian Assange (21/10/2021). Athens,greece: announcement, of the sentences… on 23/4/21 at the terror-court in the trial against anarchist v.stathopoulos and d.hatzivasileiadis and d.m. US War Propaganda vs China & the War it Seeks to Start IU y PCE recurren al Tribunal Constitucional ante la ‘dejación de funciones’ y la ‘parcialidad’ del Tribunal Supremo para no investigar los posibles delitos del rey emérito denunciados Update on the Trial of Anarchist Prisoners in Tangerang and Bekasi – Indonesia CLASS WAR On Paramilitarism, Disappearances, Fascism, and Civil War BIDEN: The guy who wrote the CRIME BILL and voted for IRAQ WAR. U$A: La “War on drugs” está terminando. La pierde el poder estatal pero las bajas son de la población civil Chiapas on the Verge of Civil War USA: Our “Manifest Destiny” is Endless War & Murder Ataque preventivo: El proceso contra War Commentary (1944)