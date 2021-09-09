–

De parte de Arrezafe September 9, 2021 1 puntos de vista

After 100 years of

humiliation under colonisation, China is asserting its rightful place

in the world. The domination of the empires of the Anglosphere is

declining, with a great deal of resentment from its primary actors –

USA and the UK. The remainder of the Anglosphere is playing ‘lapdog’

to these empires, fawning over their leaders and going to war at

their behest, regardless of cost.

Central to the panic from

western countries is the emergence of more strident – and more

absurd – propaganda to misdirect the attention of the public from

their own decaying economies. Capitalism has failed , the worship of

the market as some kind of deity has been shown to be a religious

delusion and the inherent flaws of democracy and liberty have been

exposed.

This blog attempts to

expose the rise of western propaganda , but at the same time

illustrate how it has become a symptom of a failing western social

and political system .

Heaven’s Other Mandate