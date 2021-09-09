After 100 years of
humiliation under colonisation, China is asserting its rightful place
in the world. The domination of the empires of the Anglosphere is
declining, with a great deal of resentment from its primary actors –
USA and the UK. The remainder of the Anglosphere is playing ‘lapdog’
to these empires, fawning over their leaders and going to war at
their behest, regardless of cost.
Central to the panic from
western countries is the emergence of more strident – and more
absurd – propaganda to misdirect the attention of the public from
their own decaying economies. Capitalism has failed, the worship of
the market as some kind of deity has been shown to be a religious
delusion and the inherent flaws of democracy and liberty have been
exposed.
This blog attempts to
expose the rise of western propaganda, but at the same time
illustrate how it has become a symptom of a failing western social
and political system.
