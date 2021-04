–

The Route of Ixchel

April, 2021.

The mountain will set sail:

From one of the houses of Ixchel[i]鈥攖he mother of love and fertility, the grandmother of plants and animals, a young mother and an old mother, the rage that transforms the pain of the earth when it is hurt and disgraced鈥攖he mountain will sail.

According to a Mayan legend, Ixchel stretched herself over the planet as a rainbow in order to teach the world a lesson about plurality and inclusion and to remind us that the earth is many colors, not just one, and that all people, without ceasing to be what they are, together illuminate the wonder and marvel of life. She, Ixchel, the rainbow woman, embraces all colors and makes them part of her.

In the mountains of the Mexican Southeast, in the most ancient of the ancient Mayan-descended languages, one of the stories of Ixchel is told: mother-earth, mother-love, mother-rage, mother-life. Old Antonio tells it like this:

鈥淔rom the East came death and slavery. That鈥檚 what came: we can鈥檛 change what happened. But Ixchel spoke thus:

鈥楾omorrow let life and freedom travel East in the words of my blood and bone, my children. May no one color rule: let none rule so that none obey, so that each can be who they are in joy. Because pain and suffering come from those who seek mirrors rather than windows through which to look out onto the worlds that I am. Rage will have to break seven thousand mirrors to alleviate the pain. There will be much death until finally life becomes the path. Then, may a rainbow crown my children鈥檚 house: the mountain which is the land of my descendants.鈥

鈥淲hen oppression arrived via metal and fire to Mayan soil, the ts鈥檜l[ii], he who comes from far away, saw many depictions of the rainbow goddess and named this land accordingly: 鈥淚sla Mujeres.鈥

鈥淥ne morning in the future, when the talking cross[iii] invokes not the past but the future, the mountain will sail to the land of the Ts鈥檜l and dock in front of the old olive tree that provides shade to the ocean and to the identities of those who live and work on those shores.鈥

-*-

On the third day of May in the 21st year of the 21st century, la Monta帽a [the Mountain] will set sail from Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico, to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a voyage sure to be filled with challenges but free of reproach. On the sixth month of the year, these voyagers will lay eyes on the coast of the Vigo Port (City of Ol铆vica) in Pontevedra, Autonomous Community of Galicia, Spanish State.

-*-

If we are unable to disembark, whether it be because of COVID, immigration laws, straight up discrimination, chauvinism, or because we ended up at the wrong port or with the wrong host, we have come prepared.

We鈥檙e ready to wait there in front of the European coast and unfold a large banner that reads 鈥淲ake up!鈥 We will wait there to see if anyone reads the message, then wait a little longer to see if anyone wakes up, and then a little longer to see anyone responds.

If those from Europe from below are unwilling or unable to welcome us, then, always prepared, we have brought 4 canoes, each with their own oars, upon which we would begin our return back home. It will of course take awhile before we can see the outlines of the house of Ixchel once again.

The canoes represent 4 phases of who we are as Zapatistas:

鈥擳he first canoe represents our culture as Indigenous people of Mayan descent. This is the largest canoe into which all three of the others fit. This canoe is an homage to our ancestors.

鈥擳he second canoe represents the time when we were underground and that of our uprising. This canoe is the second largest and is an homage to who have fallen since January 1, 1994.

鈥擳he third canoe represents the phase of autonomy. This one ranks third in size (from biggest to smallest) and is an homage to our communities, regions, and zones that, through resistance and rebellion, have organized and continue to organize Zapatista autonomy.

鈥擳he last canoe represents Zapatista childhood. This one is the smallest canoe which the Zapatista boys and girls have painted and decorated with drawings and colors of their choosing.

-*-

But if we do manage to disembark and embrace with our words those who fight, resist, and rebel there, then there will be a celebration with dancing, songs, and cumbias and the movement of hips will shake heaven and earth and all that鈥檚 in between.

And on both sides of the ocean, a short message will inundate the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace and echo in our hearts:

胁褌芯褉谐薪械薪薪褟 锌芯褔邪谢芯褋褟

bosqinchilik boshlandi

a invasi贸n comezou

Die Invasion hat begonnen

istila ba艧lad谋

la invasi贸 ha iniciat

l鈥檌nvasione h猫 principiata

invazija je zapo膷ela

invaze za膷ala

懈薪胁邪蟹懈褟褌邪 械 蟹邪锌芯褔薪邪谢邪

invasionen er startet

inv谩zia sa za膷ala

invazija se je za膷ela

la invado komenci臐is

the invasion has started

invasioon on alanud

inbasioa hasi da

hy枚kk盲ys on alkanut

l鈥檌nvasion a commenc茅

mae鈥檙 goresgyniad wedi cychwyn 畏 蔚喂蟽尾慰位萎 苇蠂蔚喂 尉蔚魏喂谓萎蟽蔚喂

t谩 an t-ionradh tosaithe

innr谩sin er hafin

l鈥檌nvasione 猫 iniziata

亘丿兀 丕賱睾夭賵

锚ri艧 dest p锚 kiriye

iebrukums ir s膩cies

prasid臈jo invazija

d鈥橧nvasioun huet ugefaang

蟹邪锌芯褔薪邪 懈薪胁邪蟹懈褬邪褌邪

bdiet l-inva偶joni

de invasie is begonnen

invasjonen har startet

丨賲賱賴 丌睾丕夭 卮丿賴 丕爻鬲

rozpocz臋艂a si臋 inwazja

a invas茫o come莽ou

invazia a 卯nceput

胁褌芯褉卸械薪懈械 薪邪褔邪谢芯褋褜

懈薪胁邪蟹懈褬邪 褬械 蟹邪锌芯褔械谢邪

invasionen har b枚rjat

鈥淟a invasi贸n ha iniciado鈥.

.-.. .- / .. -. 鈥- .- 鈥 .. 鈥 -. / 鈥. .- / .. -. .. -.-. .. .- -.. 鈥(in Morse code)

And maybe, just maybe, Ixchel, the moon goddess, will then illuminate our journey and, like this very dawn, be our light and destiny.

Form the Center of Zapatista Maritime-Terrestrial Training

Semillero Comandanta Ramona in the Tzotz Choj Zone.

I give my word.

SupGaleano.

Mexico, April 26, 2021. Full moon.

Soundtrack: 鈥淭e Llevar茅鈥 Lisandro Meza.

[i] Mayan goddess of the moon, water, birth, medicine and weaving; known in some Mayan texts as rainbow-woman.

[ii] Those of Spanish descent; foreigner; outsider.

[iii] The talking cross (cruz parlante) was a religious movement of Mayans resisting dispossession of their lands starting in the 1850s, when a group of Mayan rebels together with a Spanish officer who had defected to the Mayan side, camped in front of a cross hung atop a tall tree, and the cross spoke to them encouraging them to continue the struggle. The talking cross movement continued for decades as part of the Mayan Caste War in the Yucatan Peninsula, in the area that is now the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. https://exhibits.lib.unc.edu/exhibits/show/maya/caste-war/maya-quintana-roo

