Kolozeg.Org
– 12/02/2022
As I have warned for some
time, sooner or later the Kremlin will lose its patience with
Washington and its European puppet states. Signs of this are now
appearing. The normally very diplomatic Russian Foreign Minister,
Lavrov, just compared his discussion with his British counterpart,
Liz Truss, with talking to a deaf person. He added: “Russia has
been cheated and wronged for many years, many times, when it comes to
agreements and obligations from other states.”
At a February 10 press
conference, Lavrov said his Ukrainian counterpart was “lying
with a straight face” and is a member of the “school of
Goebbels, and maybe even surpasses the art of the chief propagandist
of the Third Reich.”
The Russian Foreign
Ministry said that Russia will not attend this year’s Munich
Security Conference because the conference “has been
increasingly transformed into a transatlantic forum” and has lost
“its inclusiveness and objectivity.” This is a sign that
Russia is learning to give up on endless talk.
Russia’s UN ambassador,
Gennady Gatilov, said Russia’s “serious concern is that the US
and its allies are exacerbating the situation to the point where the
game of raising the stakes could turn into a real tragedy.”
Even Putin is losing
patience: “Not an inch to the East they told us in the 1990s,
and look what happened – they cheated us, vehemently and
blatantly.”
Russia’s anger is long
overdue. I wouldn’t have been able to keep my patience so long.
Nevertheless, I don’t understand why Russia goes on about it.
Russia made it clear at the security talks that it means war if
Ukraine is made a member of NATO. The West understood the message.
When Blinken and Stoltenberg say it is up to them and Ukraine whether
Ukraine becomes a NATO member, they are merely saving face by
asserting a right they dare not use. No NATO country would invite its
own destruction by knowingly provoking Russia to war. The US and NATO
lack the capability of confronting Russia in conventional war, as the
few droplets of troops and equipment sent to Europe “to deter
Russian aggression” testify. Even as insane as Washington is,
Washington will not destroy itself and its European empire over
Ukraine or Poland or Romania.
The Donbass republics,
the flashpoint for military confrontation, have already begged the
Kremlin to reabsorb them into Russia, their home country. The Kremlin
could erase the flashpoint by reabsorbing the Donbass Russians and
reminding the West to “get off our doorstep before you are driven
off.” But the Kremlin doesn’t want Donbass any more than it
wants Ukraine. The Kremlin came up with the Minsk Agreement, because
the Kremlin wants to keep the Donbass Russians in Ukraine for the
same reason that the Soviet government put them there–to water down
the Ukrainian neo-Nazis and prevent a train wreck. The Kremlin does
not want the responsibility for Ukraine, and the Kremlin doesn’t
want to give Western propagandists support for their claim that Putin
wants to restore the Soviet empire. The only reason Russia would
invade Ukraine would be to forestall US missile bases being located
there.
I don’t believe there
is a crisis. It is an illusion of crisis produced by endless talks
that the Russians find frustrating. They should stop talking.
Ukraine will never be put in NATO unless Russia collapses
militarily. If Donbass is again part of Russia, no one will attack
Donbass. The flashpoint for the past seven years will be gone.
The alleged “Ukraine
Crisis” has proved that NATO has no capability of defending Ukraine
or any Eastern European member, nor in my opinion any Western
European member. The Polish and Romanian governments know this as
well as anyone. The US missile bases endanger them, not defend them.
They will have the bases removed. The bases serve no Polish or
Romanian purpose.
It is obvious that
Washington, its British puppet, and Stoltenberg are doing their best
to provoke Russia into invading Ukraine. The question is why? One
reason could be that a show of Russian teeth will frighten the NATO
countries back into Washington’s arms, but why does Europe, or some
of it, support this? Do European countries prefer to be puppets
instead of sovereign states?
Those years in the past
when the US had a media instead of a collection of whores, reporters
would be asking Biden and Blinken why they are trying to provoke a
Russian invasion of Ukraine. But of course, whores don’t ask such
questions. They just take the money and perform the necessary act.
I wonder if the Kremlin
has an explanation why Russia is being provoked in this way. If
Russia decides to attack, I doubt that Shoigu would waste Russian
military resources on such a non-threat as Ukraine, which is being
used by Washington as a pawn. Russia, one assumes, would focus its
attention on the real threat. The best way to do that is to ignore
Washington and go about Russia’s business.
It is time for Russia to
get on with its partnership with China, setting up a new payments
system and a new reserve currency and developing the Asian trade
relations to which both countries have committed. It is inexplicable
why Russia and China got themselves entangled in Washington’s
financial tentacles. It is difficult to believe that Putin and Xi are
as gullible as the average American. It is long past time for both
countries to jettison the neoliberal economics that holds both
countries back. As Michael Hudson and I have made clear, there is no
validity to neoliberal economics. Russia should use its exports of
energy to Europe to strengthen the ruble by billing in rubles. Why
should Russia strengthen the Euro and dollar by billing in those
currencies?
Russia and China should
simply exit the Western world. They don’t even need diplomatic
contact. The West is dying. Its economies are shot. As Covid mandates
and forced vaccinations proved, the Western leadership class is
committed to tyranny. Australia even has citizens in concentration
camps. The Canadian and American governments have declared peaceful
protest to be “domestic terrorism” and are trying to blame the
truckers’ protest on Russia. The Western media does nothing but lie
for the governments. The culture is rotten and sordid, civil liberty
eroded.
Russia and China have
emerged from the tyranny associated with Stalin and Mao, while the
West has fallen into tyranny. If there is any hope for mankind, it is
not in the West, which is demonizing its own founding fathers,
demolishing its own historical monuments, black-listing its own
classic literature, demonizing its own ethnic populations and
permitting immigrant-invaders to dilute national ethnicities by
overrunning national borders. Western countries are becoming Towers
of Babel, devoid of a nationalist consciousness that patriotism
requires. Countries with populations that have nothing in common can
only be held together by force. Such countries are weak and are
incapable of standing up to unified countries.
★
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com