12/02/2022

As I have warned for some

time, sooner or later the Kremlin will lose its patience with

Washington and its European puppet states. Signs of this are now

appearing. The normally very diplomatic Russian Foreign Minister,

Lavrov, just compared his discussion with his British counterpart,

Liz Truss, with talking to a deaf person. He added: “Russia has

been cheated and wronged for many years, many times, when it comes to

agreements and obligations from other states.”

At a February 10 press

conference, Lavrov said his Ukrainian counterpart was “lying

with a straight face” and is a member of the “school of

Goebbels, and maybe even surpasses the art of the chief propagandist

of the Third Reich.”

The Russian Foreign

Ministry said that Russia will not attend this year’s Munich

Security Conference because the conference “has been

increasingly transformed into a transatlantic forum” and has lost

“its inclusiveness and objectivity.” This is a sign that

Russia is learning to give up on endless talk.

Russia’s UN ambassador,

Gennady Gatilov, said Russia’s “serious concern is that the US

and its allies are exacerbating the situation to the point where the

game of raising the stakes could turn into a real tragedy.”

Even Putin is losing

patience: “Not an inch to the East they told us in the 1990s,

and look what happened – they cheated us, vehemently and

blatantly.”

Russia’s anger is long

overdue. I wouldn’t have been able to keep my patience so long.

Nevertheless, I don’t understand why Russia goes on about it.

Russia made it clear at the security talks that it means war if

Ukraine is made a member of NATO. The West understood the message.

When Blinken and Stoltenberg say it is up to them and Ukraine whether

Ukraine becomes a NATO member, they are merely saving face by

asserting a right they dare not use. No NATO country would invite its

own destruction by knowingly provoking Russia to war. The US and NATO

lack the capability of confronting Russia in conventional war, as the

few droplets of troops and equipment sent to Europe “to deter

Russian aggression” testify. Even as insane as Washington is,

Washington will not destroy itself and its European empire over

Ukraine or Poland or Romania.

The Donbass republics,

the flashpoint for military confrontation, have already begged the

Kremlin to reabsorb them into Russia, their home country. The Kremlin

could erase the flashpoint by reabsorbing the Donbass Russians and

reminding the West to “get off our doorstep before you are driven

off.” But the Kremlin doesn’t want Donbass any more than it

wants Ukraine. The Kremlin came up with the Minsk Agreement, because

the Kremlin wants to keep the Donbass Russians in Ukraine for the

same reason that the Soviet government put them there–to water down

the Ukrainian neo-Nazis and prevent a train wreck. The Kremlin does

not want the responsibility for Ukraine, and the Kremlin doesn’t

want to give Western propagandists support for their claim that Putin

wants to restore the Soviet empire. The only reason Russia would

invade Ukraine would be to forestall US missile bases being located

there.

I don’t believe there

is a crisis. It is an illusion of crisis produced by endless talks

that the Russians find frustrating. They should stop talking.

Ukraine will never be put in NATO unless Russia collapses

militarily. If Donbass is again part of Russia, no one will attack

Donbass. The flashpoint for the past seven years will be gone.

The alleged “Ukraine

Crisis” has proved that NATO has no capability of defending Ukraine

or any Eastern European member, nor in my opinion any Western

European member. The Polish and Romanian governments know this as

well as anyone. The US missile bases endanger them, not defend them.

They will have the bases removed. The bases serve no Polish or

Romanian purpose.

It is obvious that

Washington, its British puppet, and Stoltenberg are doing their best

to provoke Russia into invading Ukraine. The question is why? One

reason could be that a show of Russian teeth will frighten the NATO

countries back into Washington’s arms, but why does Europe, or some

of it, support this? Do European countries prefer to be puppets

instead of sovereign states?

Those years in the past

when the US had a media instead of a collection of whores, reporters

would be asking Biden and Blinken why they are trying to provoke a

Russian invasion of Ukraine. But of course, whores don’t ask such

questions. They just take the money and perform the necessary act.

I wonder if the Kremlin

has an explanation why Russia is being provoked in this way. If

Russia decides to attack, I doubt that Shoigu would waste Russian

military resources on such a non-threat as Ukraine, which is being

used by Washington as a pawn. Russia, one assumes, would focus its

attention on the real threat. The best way to do that is to ignore

Washington and go about Russia’s business.

It is time for Russia to

get on with its partnership with China, setting up a new payments

system and a new reserve currency and developing the Asian trade

relations to which both countries have committed. It is inexplicable

why Russia and China got themselves entangled in Washington’s

financial tentacles. It is difficult to believe that Putin and Xi are

as gullible as the average American. It is long past time for both

countries to jettison the neoliberal economics that holds both

countries back. As Michael Hudson and I have made clear, there is no

validity to neoliberal economics. Russia should use its exports of

energy to Europe to strengthen the ruble by billing in rubles. Why

should Russia strengthen the Euro and dollar by billing in those

currencies?

Russia and China should

simply exit the Western world. They don’t even need diplomatic

contact. The West is dying. Its economies are shot. As Covid mandates

and forced vaccinations proved, the Western leadership class is

committed to tyranny. Australia even has citizens in concentration

camps. The Canadian and American governments have declared peaceful

protest to be “domestic terrorism” and are trying to blame the

truckers’ protest on Russia. The Western media does nothing but lie

for the governments. The culture is rotten and sordid, civil liberty

eroded.

Russia and China have

emerged from the tyranny associated with Stalin and Mao, while the

West has fallen into tyranny. If there is any hope for mankind, it is

not in the West, which is demonizing its own founding fathers,

demolishing its own historical monuments, black-listing its own

classic literature, demonizing its own ethnic populations and

permitting immigrant-invaders to dilute national ethnicities by

overrunning national borders. Western countries are becoming Towers

of Babel, devoid of a nationalist consciousness that patriotism

requires. Countries with populations that have nothing in common can

only be held together by force. Such countries are weak and are

incapable of standing up to unified countries.

