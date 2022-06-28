June 28, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
The anarchist hunger striker Giannis Michailidis is in his 33rd day of hunger strike and is being treated at the Lamia hospital, in an extremely bad state of health.

The State, exhausting its vindictive capacity, pushes the hunger striker into a life and death struggle, a struggle for freedom or submission. The games of the Ministry of Propaganda and of the Judicial Council of Amfissa, which for the umpteenth time rejected the comrade’s request for temporary freedom, clearly demonstrate that their «correction» against the declared enemies of the State and of capital is extermination and torture.

We, for our part, are on the side of dignity and freedom against the world of oppression, imprisonment and power. We assume the responsibility as a minimal show of solidarity with the struggle of our comrade and in the context of the international day of action for the burning of a Eurobank ATM in Agios Pavlos Thessaloniki in the early morning of Friday 24/6.

RELEASE TO THE ANARCHIST HUNGER STRIKE GIANNIS MICHAILIDIS

NOBODY ALONE IN THE HANDS OF THE STATE

Anarchists



