Santiago, Chile: Sale el número 1 de la publicación «Tiempo de Luchar» de la «Red Solidaria Antikarcelaria con Juan y Marcelo» [Febrero 2020] [Es/En]

Nota previa: Desde la RSAJM publicamos la primera edición de la revista “Tiempo de Luchar” construida -desde la cárcel y la calle- en febrero del año 2020 en momentos de revuelta en territorio chileno. El contenido de esta edición es acorde a la temporalidad descrita y se ha movido y presentado físicamente durante este último tiempo por distintas partes del territorio. Igualmente señalamos que en una realidad dinámica tensionada por los vaivenes de la lucha anticarcelaria, muchos aspectos teóricos/prácticos y humanos que confluyeron en la realización de este primer número hoy han variado. Más allá de aquello, seguimos manteniendo lo esencial de nuestro espacio como continuidad inequívoca de un combate cotidiano contra el estado, la cárcel y el capital. Sin más, dejamos para su libre difusión y reproducción esta publicación que ha sido también en directa solidaridad con lxs compañerxs presxs subversivxs y anarquistas en lucha en las cárceles chilenas.

Descarga:

01 Tiempo de Luchar #1. Febrero 2020.

Editorial

Solidaridad anticarcelaria y conflicto antiestatal permanente

“Las cárceles hoy y siempre son las armas de castigo que utiliza el poder para cualquiera que atente contra la propiedad privada, los explotadores se sirven de los aparatos represivos. Para perpetuar sus privilegios manteniendo el orden y las leyes en que cobijan, su asqueroso status quo. (…) Es hora de actuar, en la cotidianeidad con nuestros afines, por la destrucción de la sociedad carcelaria y de cualquier intento social de reformar este asqueroso sistema de muerte. La solidaridad no debe jamás ser una consigna vacía, sino una acción cotidiana de enfrentamiento con el poder y un apoyo constante a lxs hermanxs secuestrados en esta guerra a muerte”.

-Mauricio Morales, anarquista de praxis.

La solidaridad y la acción van de la mano, no son palabras vacías que se pierden por ahí, forjamos cotidianamente una relación con nuestros/as compañeros/as encarcelados/as, relación política y de cariño que traspasa los muros de la cárcel cuando realizamos gestos concretos de apoyo y cuando nos retroalimentamos al calor de la lucha. Estos gestos diversos que realizamos un amplio número de compañeros/as, rompen inevitablemente con las formas de control que desea mantener el poder hacia los/as prisioneros/as -rotura milimétrica- pero sumamente importante. Es sabido el control y castigo impuesto, las dinámicas nefastas entre algunos cautivos, carceleros cobardes que alucinan con un poco de autoridad olvidándose que fuera de la prisión caminan igual que nosotros/as. Pero bueno, es necesario seguir multiplicando gestos, a esto nos referimos con visitas, cartas, encomiendas, propaganda y combate. Hay que involucrarse en la lucha anticarcelaria, conocer la historia de resistencia de muchos luchadores que como aquí y alrededor del mundo han dejado y dejan sus experiencias como aprendizaje, ya que es sabido que quienes estén contra el orden social existente y de los/as poderosos/as que lo perpetúan y actúen en contra de todo aquello, la cárcel, la clandestinidad, inclusive la muerte nos puede tocar el hombro. Por lo que es necesario tener claras las maniobras estatales que pueden recaer sobre quienes deciden rebelarse.

Ahora, esta publicación es un mínimo gesto de apoyo con nuestros compañeros encarcelados. Hemos estado trabajando en esto desde hace rato, posterior a la actividad que realizamos en la población Villa Francia por allá en el mes de agosto del año pasado, mencionamos esto porque el contenido está ligado con aquella jornada. La instancia de encuentro y solidaridad con Juan Aliste Vega y Marcelo Villarroel Sepúlveda tuvo palabras que fueron escritas por ellos además de otras enviadas por compañeros subversivos encarcelados, palabras/ideas que deseamos difundir para la retroalimentación y la acción misma individual y colectiva en tiempos donde la cárcel le ha salido al encuentro a miles de personas.

Pasaron unos meses y es necesario recordar los momentos que estaban ocurriendo a nivel de la lucha, específicamente la de los/as estudiantes secundarios/as que estaban firmes levantando barricadas y atacando a los pacos con bombas molotov, han sido varios los años de lucha callejera y los gobernantes de turno querían erradicarla a toda costa, más leyes impuestas, difamaciones por los medios de prensa, por solo nombrar algunos métodos represivos, ¿Y cómo respondieron los/as jóvenes combativos/as? Con más y más fuego.

Sería una nueva alza del transporte público lo que motivaría a los/as estudiantes secundarios/as combativos/as a realizar llamados a evadir el metro de Santiago, así iniciaron las evasiones masivas, en primera instancia siendo los estudiantes del Instituto Nacional que difundirían vídeos por redes sociales con arengas y música radical, posteriormente sería una práctica generalizada que derivaría en destrozos y enfrentamientos con guardias de metro y pacos. El punto culmine se dio el 18 de octubre (coincidentemente a 12 años de iniciados los hechos del denominado Caso Security) donde un mar de gente salió a las calles en el centro de la ciudad y en las poblaciones e inició una revuelta antiestatal espontánea, sin conducción, sin líderes, ni dirigentes, ni partidos políticos. El momento nos exigió estar en las calles como corresponde poniendo lo nuestro en el conflicto que tomaría rumbos inimaginables.

De ahí en más, se pasó de un 18 de octubre en las calles viviendo el caos que tomaba la ciudad y las poblaciones, a estados de emergencia con milicos en la calle y toques de queda, lo cual no apaciguó la revuelta, los enfrentamientos, el fuego, los cortes de calle, los sabotajes y vandalismos se agudizaron. Luego de a poco nos íbamos enterando de la fuerte respuesta estatal a través de sus organismos de represión; la muerte y violación de personas, violentas palizas, torturas y mutilaciones, encarcelamiento como control y castigo contra quienes se rebelan y fueron atrapados/as o descubiertos/as tiempo después por agentes del Estado. También por otro lado la euforia y alegría de estar viviendo uno de los momentos históricos que siempre soñamos, la revuelta ya no era una consigna leída por ahí, estábamos devolviendo los golpes del poder junto a una sociedad cansada de años de explotación y miseria. La revuelta inició, se quedó y los/as anarquistas y nuestros/as compañeros/as encarcelados/as que han luchado desde hace mucho tiempo antes, tienen una gran responsabilidad del caldero que estalló.

Ahora, terminando el mes de febrero, los puntos más violentos de la revuelta han ido disminuyendo y se revitalizan en ciertos momentos a lo largo y ancho de Chile, aun así, es importante recalcar que las calles no se han soltado, la gente sigue peleando, seguimos haciéndolo en el centro de la ciudad y en nuestras poblaciones cada quien, con su perspectiva, algunos/as por reformas al sistema y otros/as que deseamos una vida mejor lejos de la institucionalidad, donde la utopías anticarcelarias y antiautoritarias las vamos creando a pulso en nuestros territorios junto a la gente y nuestros/as afines, siempre queriendo ir más allá porque sabemos que aún queda mucho por cobrarles al enemigo y porque deseamos ver a nuestros/as compañeros/as encarcelados/as en la calle, por ellos/as y por todos/as aún queda mucho por hacer.

“Se viene marzo”, se repite una y otra vez, debemos prepararnos/as.

“No sabes cómo temblarían los poderosos si lleváramos la violencia a la puerta de su casa. Si vieran amenazados sus privilegios y sus vidas, negociarían para no perderlo todo. Las acciones armadas revelarían al mundo la cobardía y la hipocresía de las oligarquías. Las acciones armadas mostrarían al mundo el verdadero rostro del enemigo. Demostraríamos que es posible luchar con él con sus métodos y derrotarle en su propio terreno. El miedo del pueblo se transformaría en insurrección cuando descubrieran que es posible vencerles”.

-Ulrike Meinhof, guerrillera urbana de la RAF.

Finalizamos esta editorial detallando que en esta edición encontrarán los comunicados de la “Red Solidaria”, los escritos que aportaron los compañeros encarcelados para la actividad realizada en agosto del año pasado junto a breves saludos enviados para la misma, por último, textos de los compañeros Juan Aliste Vega y Marcelo Villarroel Sepúlveda atingentes al contexto de revuelta y prisión política que se vive en nuestro territorio en la actualidad.

¡VIVA LA REVUELTA!

¡POR LA MULTIPLICACIÓN DE LA ACCIÓN AUTÓNOMA ANTICAPITALISTA!

¡JUAN, MARCELO Y TODOS/AS LOS/AS PRESOS/AS DE LA GUERRA SOCIAL A LA CALLE!

¡MIENTRAS EXISTA MISERIA, HABRÁ REBELIÓN!

Red Solidaria Antikarcelaria con Juan y Marcelo.

rsanticarcelaria[@]riseup.net

Febrero de 2020

Santiago de Chile

Editorial

Anti-prison solidarity and permanent anti-statism conflicto

“Prisons are today, and always been, punishment weapons that the establishment uses against anyone putting at risk private property. The exploiters use repressive systems for this matter in order to carry on their privileges and keeping the order and laws they shelter on, their filthy status quo. (…) It is time to take action, on an everyday basis, along with our related comrades, for the destruction of the prison society and any social attempt to amend this filthy death system. Solidarity must never be an empty slogan, but an everyday action against the establishment and a constant support to our brothers and sisters kidnapped during this war to death”.

-Mauricio Morales, praxis anarchist.

Solidarity and action goes hand in hand, they are not empty words lost somewhere, and we forge a relationship with our imprisoned comrades on an everyday basis, a political and caring relationship that goes beyond the prison walls. This relationship is seen when we make actual support gestures, and when we feed into our rallying cry. These different gestures we make with numerous comrades inevitably crack the control systems that the establishment keeps against the prisoners. It is a milimetric crack, but it is crucial. It is known that the control and punishment imposed: the disastrous dynamics between some of the prisoners, coward wardens that lose their minds with a little bit of authority and forget that outside the prison they walk as we do. Anyway, it is necessary to keep on multiplying gestures, we are talking about visits, letters, assignments, propaganda, and action. We must get involved in the action for the anti-prison fight, know the resistance history of many of the fighters that here as well as in all around the globe, had left, and keep leaving their experiences as life lessons, since it is known that who are against the dominant social order and against the ruling class that allows this to carry on, and act against all of this: the prison, the underground movement, even death can knock our doors. This is why we must keep in mind the state maneuvers that may fall on the ones that decide to rebel against it.

Now, this publication is a minimal gesture of support for all our imprisoned comrades. We have been working on this for a long time, after the demonstration we organized in Villa Francia in last August, we point this out because the content is bound with that gathering. The chance we had to be with Juan Aliste Vega and Marcelo Villarroel Sepúlveda, and the supportiveness we gave, had a as a result words written by them, in addition with some more sent by subversive imprisoned comrades, words and ideas that we wish to spread for the sake of feedback and action, individual as much as collective in times where prison has been the result for thousands of people.

A few months went by and it is necessary to remember the events that were happening at the time, struggle wise, in particular the one where middle and high-school students were at the barricades and attacking the cops with Molotov cocktails. There has been years and years of street fights and the political leaders at the time wanted to eradicate it at all costs, passing more laws, slandering on press media, just to name a few repressive methods, and how the young combative answered? Fighting fire with more fire.

A new rise on the public transport fees would be the motivation for the combative middle and high-school students to make public calls to avoid paying the subway tickets in Santiago, the infamous Santiago subway. This way people went in masses to avoid paying the tickets, being in the first place triggered by videos on all social media made by Instituto Nacional students’ making chants and playing radical music. Afterwards, that would spread to the masses that would divert in heavy damage to public property and showdown against subway guards and the cops. The pivotal point was on October 18th (coincidentally, 12 years from the so called Caso Security), where a crowd of people went out to the streets in the downtown and on every town, and started a spontaneous riot, with no directions, no leaders nor political parties. This moment demanded us being present on the streets with our rallying cry, our guts and heart on the conflict that would take unexpected turns.

From October 18th the streets were packed with people living the chaos in the downtown and everywhere else, so an emergency state and a curfew were declared, with the military forces in the streets, which didn’t calm the waters: the riots, the showdowns, the fire, the street cuts, the sabotages and vandalism got worse. Then, little by little we were finding out about the strong state response by their repressive organisms: death and rape of people, violent beating, torture and mutilation, imprisonment as control and punishment against rebelling people that were caught or that were found guilty afterwards by State agents. On the other hand, the euphoria and joy of being part of one of the historic moments that we always dreamt of, the revolt was not a slogan read somewhere anymore, we were fighting back the establishment along with a society tired of years and years of exploiting and misery. The revolt had started, it stayed and the anarchists, and our imprisoned comrades that has been fighting from a long time had a big part on all of it.

Now, at the end of February, the most violent part of the revolt had been diminishing to rest and rise again in specific moments all over the country, yet, it is crucial to mention that the streets has not been cut loose, people is still fighting, we are still doing it downtown and in every small town, each with a different point of view, some are fighting for establishment reforms, others, that whish a better life, apart from institutionalism, where anti-prison and anti-establishment utopias are being created little by little in each territory along with people and comrades, always looking forward, because we know that still there is a lot to get back from the enemy and because we truly wish to see our imprisoned comrades out on the streets, for them and for everyone else is still a lot left to do.

“March is coming”, that chant is repeated over and over again, and we must be prepared.

“You don’t know how the powers that be would tremble if we carried the violence against us to their door. If their privileges and lives were threatened, they would negotiate to avoid losing it all. The armed action would reveal the world the cowardice and hypocrisy of the oligarchy. The armed action would show the world the enemy’s true face. We would prove that it is possible to fight against it with their own sources and defeat them on their own game. The fear of the people would become insurrection when they found out that it is possible for us to beat them.”

-Ulrike Meinhof, RAF urban guerrilla.

We end this editorial pointing out that in this edition you will find the statemets made by “Red Solidaria”, the written words that were sent by the imprisoned comrades for the demonstration that took place in last August along with greeting sent for the same. Lastly, the texts written by Juan Aliste Vega and Marcelo Villarroel Sepúlveda regarding the revolt context and political imprisonment that it lived nowadays all over the country.

¡LONG LIVE THE REVOLT!

¡FOR AN ANTI-CAPITALIST AUTONOMOUS ACTION MULTIPLICATION!

¡RELEASE JUAN, MARCELO, AND EVERYONE IMPRISONED DURING SOCIAL WAR!

¡AS LONG AS MISERY EXISTS, REBELION WILL BE!

Red Solidaria Antikarcelaria con Juan y Marcelo.

rsanticarcelaria[@]riseup.net

February 2020

Santiago de Chile