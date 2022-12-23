Federación Anarquista 🏴 Noticias anticapitalistas y informaciones libertarias
Traición 2.0


December 23, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
-English version below-

Buenas tardes compañerxs,

Con el objetivo de contextualizar lo mejor posible lo que pasó el martes pasado nos gustaría informaros sobre el funcionamiento del proceso de negociación del convenio.

En referencia al preacuerdo firmado por los dos sindicatos traidores, os queremos explicar más en detalle cómo pudo tener lugar ese acuerdo.

En una negociación colectiva de convenio lo primero que se hace es acordar quién formará parte de ella. Para ello se suele tomar en cuenta el número de delegados sindicales totales en España de la rama y hacer un proporción. Los miembros de la mesa electoral por parte de los sindicatos ( la llamada parte social) es de 15 miembros. Proporcionalmente, 5 le tocan a CCOO, 4 a UGT, 3 a CGT , 1 a LAB , 1 a CIG y 1 a ELA.

Los delegados se eligen cada cuatro años en cada empresa a través de unas elecciones en la que todas las personas trabajadoras tenemos la responsabilidad de elegir a quienes nos representan.

Debido a la alta representatividad que tienen CCOO y UGT en el sector pudieron firmar este acuerdo ignorando la oposición de los sindicatos restantes. Esta situación puede cambiar en el futuro si no votamos a estos sindicatos.

No dudeis en preguntarnos más detalles si surgen más dudas al respecto.

———————————————————————————————–

-English version-

Hello Colleagues,

In order to contextualise as much as possible what happened last Tuesday, we would like to inform you about the functioning of the collective bargaining process.

With reference to the pre-agreement signed by the two traitorous unions, we would like to explain in more detail how this agreement could have come about.

In collective bargaining, the first thing that is done is to agree on who will be part of the collective bargaining negotiation. This is usually done by taking into account the total number of delegates in Spain in the branch and making a ratio. The members of the negotiation on the trade union side (the so-called social side) are 15 members. Proportionally, 5 go to CCOO, 4 to UGT, 3 to CGT, 1 to LAB, 1 to CIG and 1 to ELA.

The delegates are elected every four years in each company through elections in which all workers have the responsibility to elect those who represent us.

Due to the high representativeness that CCOO and UGT have in the sector, they were able to sign this agreement ignoring the opposition of the other unions. This situation may change in the future if we do not vote for these unions.

Please do not hesitate to ask us for more details if you have any further questions.

Cordialmente,

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

David Galán, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

Fuente:

