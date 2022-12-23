Traición: CCOO y UGT nuevamente en contra de los intereses de las personas trabajadoras

-English version below-

Ignorando la voluntad y las necesidades del contact center, de las personas trabajadoras y de los sindicatos minoritarios , los dos sindicatos mayoritarios( CCOO/ UGT) han acordado un insultante, espeluznante y patético acuerdo en contra de los intereses de todas las personas trabajadoras de este sector. CCOO-UGT y la Patronal acuerdan la base de lo que será el nuevo convenio que tendrá un periodo inaudito de 7 años(el más largo de la historia) del 2020 al 2026.

——————————————————————————-

Ignoring the will and needs of the contact center, the workers and the minority unions, the two majority unions (CCOO/UGT) have agreed to an insulting, shocking and pathetic agreement against the interests of all the workers in this sector. CCOO-UGT and the Employers( La patronal) agree on the basis of what will be the new collective bargain that will have an unprecedented period of 7 years (the longest in history) from 2020 to 2026.

Àfrica Ramos, CGT representative

Laura Lepine, CGT representative

David Galán, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative