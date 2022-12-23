Federación Anarquista 🏴 Noticias anticapitalistas y informaciones libertarias
  en / fr / es / pt / de / it / ca / gr / tr

Federación Anarquista 🏴

🔴 Noticias anarquistas y informaciones libertarias de más de 400 colectivos Ⓐ


Las noticias de  0  colectivos anarquistas se publican automáticamente aquí
Fuente de noticias actualizado cada 0 minutos

Traición: CCOO y UGT nuevamente en contra de los intereses de las personas trabajadoras


December 23, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
191 puntos de vista

-English version below-

Ignorando la voluntad y las necesidades del contact center, de las personas trabajadoras y de los sindicatos minoritarios , los dos sindicatos mayoritarios( CCOO/ UGT) han acordado un insultante, espeluznante y patético acuerdo en contra de los intereses de todas las personas trabajadoras de este sector. CCOO-UGT y la Patronal acuerdan la base de lo que será el nuevo convenio que tendrá un periodo inaudito de 7 años(el más largo de la historia) del 2020 al 2026.

——————————————————————————-

Ignoring the will and needs of the contact center, the workers and the minority unions, the two majority unions (CCOO/UGT) have agreed to an insulting, shocking and pathetic agreement against the interests of all the workers in this sector. CCOO-UGT and the Employers( La patronal) agree on the basis of what will be the new collective bargain that will have an unprecedented period of 7 years (the longest in history) from 2020 to 2026.

Àfrica Ramos, CGT representative

Laura Lepine, CGT representative

David Galán, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

comunicado-traicion-convenio-2022Descarga



Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

América Latina ha sido la región del mundo más afectada por el Covid-19. Fue la región con mayor mortalidad y con una recesión aguda. La conclusión es de un estudio realizado por el Centro por los Derechos Económicos y Sociales (CESR, por sus siglas en inglés) y Amnistía Internacional, cuyos resultados fueron presentados en el informe Desigual y Letal, con datos de 2021 y 2022. “No es sorprendente que la región más desigual del mundo ha sido una de las más afectadas por la pandemia”, señala el documento. El análisis se centra en 17 países que representan la mayoría de la población de la región y la mayoría de los casos reportados durante la pandemia en 2020 y hasta febrero de 2022. Hasta febrero de 2022, 1.6 millones de personas en América Latina y el Caribe han muerto a causa de la pandemia, casi un tercio de las muertes a nivel global a pesar de que en la región vive sólo el 8.4% de la población mundial. De acuerdo con el informe, las desigualdades previas a la pandemia tuvieron como consecuencia que los efectos económicos y de salud fueran desproporcionados y afectaran a los grupos en mayor situación de vulnerabilidad. “Ellas son producto de procesos históricos de exclusión y de las decisiones discriminatorias de política pública por parte de los gobiernos que han fallado”. Además, estos impactos no se han distribuido de manera equitativa en cada país, y han afectado particularmente a poblaciones en situación de desventaja, exacerbando las desigualdades. “La desigualdad socioeconómica de la región, así como las otras claves estructurales que explican el impacto devastador que el Covid-19 tuvo en la región, no son meramente una consecuencia no deseada de la pandemia, son el resultado concreto de acciones discriminatorias e inequitativas, además de omisiones de los gobiernos durante la pandemia, que no hicieron lo suficiente para proteger a los grupos históricamente marginados de manera efectiva”, señala el informe. Un ejemplo mencionado en el informe son los pueblos indígenas en Brasil. Entre ellos el Covid-19 se extendió, sostiene el informe, debido a que las autoridades no desarrollaron acciones adecuadas, destinadas a protegerlos: no establecieron barreras sanitarias, ni información accesible y sensible a las diferencias étnicas dentro del país, ni la expulsión de invasores de sus territorios ni otras medidas para asegurarles atención social ni protección de la salud. “Las estructuras sociales desiguales y sistémicas que permiten y facilitan que ciertas personas sean discriminadas en el acceso a sus derechos y que sostienen la desigualdad económica y social, no son catástrofes naturales: son creadas y sostenidas por decisiones de quienes ocupan posiciones de poder”. Aumenta pobreza De acuerdo con la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal), el número estimado de personas en situación de pobreza en la región en 2021 siguió siendo 14 millones mayor que antes de la pandemia. Adicionalmente, el número de personas en pobreza extrema aumentó en 16 millones con respecto a 2019. La Comisión estima que, a raíz de la pandemia, alrededor de 59 millones de personas pertenecientes a los estratos medios estaría experimentando un proceso de movilidad social descendente, de las cuales 25 millones habrían pasado a los estratos bajos y 3 millones habrían caído por debajo de la línea de pobreza. El 20% más rico en la región concentra la mitad de los ingresos totales de los hogares mientras que el más pobre sólo 5%. Ineficiencia Aunque los países analizados en la región implementaron 430 medidas de protección social de emergencia, sus efectos para mitigar la pobreza fueron limitados, de acuerdo con el estudio. Con excepción del Perú, el aumento de la cobertura de estos programas en la región estuvo por debajo del promedio global. “El impacto de la pandemia no solo se ha sentido por los números de contagios y víctimas fatales, sino también por las consecuencias inmediatas y futuras con relación al ejercicio de derechos económicos y sociales, sobre todo de grupos históricamente discriminados como los Pueblos Indígenas y Afrodescendientes, las mujeres y niñas, y las personas migrantes y refugiadas”. El Gobierno Progresista, Iceta y el lobby sindical CCOO, UGT Y CSIF consuman su traición a los trabajador@s temporales de las administraciones Gran jornada de huelga convocada por CGT en Airbus Puerto Real a pesar de la traición de CCOO y UGT Default ThumbnailMarea Pensionista se concentra para protestar ante la traición sindical de UGT y CCOO en Barcelona Default ThumbnailCGT explota en Cádiz contra la “dictadura” de CCOO y UGT: “boicotean elecciones en empresas donde no tienen respaldo de los trabajadores” SOV de Chiclana / Cádiz de CNT-AIT : Comunicado ante acuerdo alcanzado entre Patronal y los sindicatos CCOO y UGT, que da por finalizada la Huelga indefinida en el Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz [Sindical Cádiz] Comunicado ante acuerdo alcanzado entre Patronal y los sindicatos CCOO y UGT, que da por finalizada la Huelga indefinida en el Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz La patronal ha impuesto su veto a Gobierno, CCOO y UGT para seguir con los despidos masivos y los convenios estatales de miseria CGT contra el despido de 2.935 trabajadores acordado por CCOO, UGT y ACB en el ERE del BBVA Default ThumbnailContra el preacuerdo de ccoo-ugt-patronal en contact center Transcom Madrid en contra del pre-acuerdo alcanzado por CCOO y UGT con la patronal La nueva reforma de las pensiones: una nueva traición a los y las trabajadoras
Comentar En El Foro


SíGUENOS
EN TWITTER
SíGUENOS
EN MASTODON
SíGUENOS
EN TUMBLR


Activist T-shirts Coop ★ Free Worldwide Shipping


Fight racism
Slingshot
FCK CPS
Red & Black Cat
ACAB All Cops Are Bastards
Kronstadt uprising 1921
Animal-friendly / anti-fascist / gay-positive / pro-feminist
Society Hierarchy
Religion Fiction
Keep your country nice and clean
White supremacy is terrorism
Sabotage
No borders no nations
1312 we don't call 911
Stop police brutality
A.C.A.B.


RSS Federación Anarquista (española)

RSS Anarchist Federation (english)

RSS Federação Anarquista (português)

RSS Info Libertaire (français)

RSS Anarchistische Föderation (deutsch)

RSS Anarşist Haberler (türk)

RSS Rivoluzione Anarchica (italiano)

RSS Anarquia.cat (català)

RSS Αναρχικά Νέα (Ελληνικά)



Anarchist news | Noticias anarquistas | Actualité anarchiste | Anarchistische Nachrichten | Notícias Anarquistas | Notizie anarchiche | Notícies anarquistes | Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία | Anarşist Haberler

Las opiniones son las de los colaboradores y no necesariamente están respaldadas por Federacionanarquista.net [Descargo de responsabilidad]