De parte de Anarquia.info June 28, 2022 298 puntos de vista

Imprisoned Anarchist Toby Shone who is being held at the private G4S prison HMP/YOI Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, is now unable to communicate by phone with his solidarity group and closest loved ones after the Security Team at Parc, headed by Daniel Hayman, removed these contacts from his permitted phone pin numbers list on Friday 24th June 2022 at 6pm. This together with interference with his post and emails is an attempt to hold him incommunicado in the jail.

He was formally notified of this decision on Saturday 25th June with the following reasons given: giving interviews over the phone, giving detailed information about staff at the prison which has then been published online, and hate speech against some prison staff.

Neither Toby nor his comrades are surprised by this action and Toby remains strong and defiant. The weak and pitiful lackeys that work in the prison camps of capital, locking other human beings up in exchange for a little piece of silver and a small dimension of power over others, are no match at all for the revolutionary spirit and they know it. Neither Toby nor any of us will ever shut up.

Write to the prison to complain and show your solidarity by contacting the Director of HMP Parc:

Janet Wallsgrove

HM Prison Parc

Heol Hobcyn John

Coity, Bridgend, CF35 6AP

South Wales.

Tel: 01656 300200

General Fax: 01656 300316

Email: janet.wallsgrove@uk.g4s.com

or send your messages of solidarity to Toby:

Toby Shone

A7645EP

HM Prison Parc

Heol Hobcyn John

Coity, Bridgend, CF35 6AP

South Wales.

[please be aware that his mail is being interfered with and the prison may not allow him you communication but they WILL know the strength of the solidarity we can show him.]

Down with the prisons, down with capital.