Valoración huelga 26 de mayo

Queridos/as compañeros/as,

Sobre la huelga Convocada el 26 de Mayo por CGT, os queremos decir, primero de todo, que os damos las gracias a quienes el jueves pasado luchasteis por cambiar las cosas, por mejorar nuestro sector, ya que nos dáis más fuerza, y animamos a todas aquellas personas que no lo hicieron a darse cuenta de cuál es la manera de que los cambios sucedan.

Nos reiteramos en sentirnos más que orgullosos y orgullosas del éxito de una movilización que tuvo su reflejo en las distintas concentraciones que se llevaron a cabo en las diferentes provincias donde hay empresas del sector.

Desde el sector (para entendernos el sector es la CGT de contact center a nivel estatal) nos han informado que en buena parte de las plataformas que operaron presencialmente, en todo el estado, la concurrencia a la Huelga ha sido más que notable, algunas incluso han llegado a paralizar totalmente su actividad, por lo que las estimaciones fijan la participación en torno al 65%, por supuesto aspiramos a un seguimiento total, que ayudaría enormemente en la Lucha que debemos plantear a la patronal, pero estamos satisfechos con el esfuerzo realizado por las plantillas, y más aún con la actual situación de teletrabajo.

Seguiremos informando sobre el desarrollo de la negociación del Convenio, a raíz de estos sucesos.

Dear comrades,

Regarding the strike called on 26th May by CGT, we would like to say, first of all, that we thank those of you who fought last Thursday to change things, to improve our sector, because you give us more strength, and we encourage all those who did not do so to realise how to make changes happen.

We reiterate that we are more than proud of the success of a mobilisation that was reflected in the different rallies that took place in the different provinces where there are companies in the sector.

We have been informed by the sector (to understand the sector is the CGT contact center at state level) that in many of the platforms that operated in person, throughout the state, the turnout for the strike has been more than remarkable, some have even come to completely paralyze their activity, Of course, we are aiming for a total coverage, which would help enormously in the fight that we must raise with the employers, but we are satisfied with the effort made by the staff, and even more so with the current situation of WFH.

We will continue to keep you informed about the development of the negotiations on the Agreement, following these events.

Cordialmente,

David Galán, CGT representative

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

