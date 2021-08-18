All eyes are on

Afghanistan as the Taliban has rapidly taken over the entire country.

Most coverage is focused on what this means for the US. But in

reality, the West is removed and distant. Iran, on the other hand, is

Afghanistan’s neighbor and hosts about 2 million official or

unofficial Afghan refugees and will likely absorb even more. Iran had

a bad relationship with the Taliban in the 90s, which killed its

diplomat. Iran now has to deal with this new reality on its border.

To discuss this as well

as other developments in and around Iran, including sanctions, covid,

nuclear deal negotiations and talks with Saudi Arabia, Rania Khalek

was joined by Mohammad Marandi , professor of english literature and

orientalism at the University of Tehran.