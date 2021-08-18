August 18, 2021
All eyes are on
Afghanistan as the Taliban has rapidly taken over the entire country.
Most coverage is focused on what this means for the US. But in
reality, the West is removed and distant. Iran, on the other hand, is
Afghanistan’s neighbor and hosts about 2 million official or
unofficial Afghan refugees and will likely absorb even more. Iran had
a bad relationship with the Taliban in the 90s, which killed its
diplomat. Iran now has to deal with this new reality on its border.

To discuss this as well
as other developments in and around Iran, including sanctions, covid,
nuclear deal negotiations and talks with Saudi Arabia, Rania Khalek
was joined by Mohammad Marandi, professor of english literature and
orientalism at the University of Tehran.



Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com

