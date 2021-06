–

Jun222021

We Arrived

June 20, 2021

It was 06:59am鈥擬exico time鈥攐n June 20, 2021, when, hazy on the horizon, the Iberian Peninsula became visible from La Monta帽a. At 09:14:45am, the ship anchored in the Baiona or Bayona Bay, Galicia, Spanish State, Europe. From there, the geography of Portugal is just a stone鈥檚 throw away, and a bit to the northeast Vigo is visible. Everyone is healthy. Due to paperwork and other matters, La Monta帽a and the 421st Squadron will remain here until their tentative disembarkation on Tuesday the 22nd at 17:00鈥擵igo time and date. The Spanish Civil Guard boarded the ship, took down the crew鈥檚 and passenger鈥檚 information, checked passports, and carried out a routine check. All is well. Weather conditions: cloudy, light but frequent rain, 15 degrees Celsius.

Shortly after, several sailboats carrying compas from rebellious Europe approached to welcome the ship鈥 or to check if the rumors that run through barrios, mountains, and countryside across the world were true: 鈥渢he Zapatistas have invaded Europe.鈥

On land, at the foot of what looks like a lighthouse, another group was shouting something like, 鈥淲e surrender!鈥濃 Nah, just kidding. They were shouting 鈥Long Live Zapata,鈥 鈥Welcome!鈥 and鈥 well that one is hard to hear. They hold banners and posters. As far as the ship鈥檚 passengers can see, there are no obscene signs, which might indicate that we have not been disowned鈥 yet. Some poor disoriented soul carries a sign that reads: 鈥淭he Rebellious Popcorn Diner. Galician Stew, Idem and Sardine Empanadas. Special discounts for invaders, beetles and cat-dogs鈥 Another sign reads, 鈥淕et me out of here!鈥 The most prudent ones use their banners as umbrellas.

The European sky cries, moved. Its tears can鈥檛 be distinguished from the ones that moisten the cheeks鈥攚eathered by sun, sea, anguish and adrenaline鈥攐f the intrepid 421st Squadron. In their step, their gaze, and their heartbeats, the Mayan people鈥攖he legend will say鈥攃rossed the Atlantic in 50 days and nights, in their long and turbulent journey for life.

It鈥檚 cold outside, but inside, in the geography of the heart, something warms the soul. In the mountains of the Mexican southeast, the sun smiles and the first notes of a cumbia emerge joyfully from the sound system.

Of course, the disembarkation, the arrival of the aerial delegation, the organization of the agenda, the meetings, and the celebration of the word are still to be done.

In other words, we鈥檝e only just begun.

SupGaleano

June, 2021



M煤sica: La Cumbia del Sapito 鈥 Alfredo y sus Teclados

